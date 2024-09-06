Telford McDonald’s to close for more than a month - here's why

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The restaurant at the Telford Centre will be closing on Monday and won't be reopening until Tuesday October 15, 2024 at 11am.

Fans of the fast food giants should mark the day and time in their diaries as they are promising this is a "transformation you won’t want to miss."

The news about the branch at North Sherwood Street has been shared across the Telford Centre's social media.

They say it is all designed to enhance your dining experience and "make our restaurant an even better place for you and your family to enjoy."

They have shared a glimpse of the changes on the way.

1. An expanded seating area, giving you and your loved ones even more room to relax.

"Whether you’re enjoying a family breakfast, a catch-up with friends, or just a quick bite on the go, you’ll find the perfect spot to sit back and enjoy," says a statement.

2. They are introducing a brand-new dedicated delivery area.

3. We’re giving our restaurant a stylish update with a fresh, modern design.

A spokesperson for the restaurant said: "This transformation is all about creating an atmosphere that’s perfect for families, friends, and anyone who loves great food in a welcoming environment.

"We know you’re going to love what we have in store, and we can’t wait to share it with you.

"While we’ll miss seeing your faces during our closure, we’re working hard behind the scenes to bring you an even better McDonald’s experience.

"We appreciate your patience and understanding as we make these improvements. And we look forward to welcoming you back with open arms to our newly transformed restaurant on our re-opening date of Tuesday October 15 2024 at 11am —this is a transformation you won’t want to miss!"

McDonald's diners have been reminded that McDelivery is available in the area from other nearby restaurants which can be located on the MyMcDonalds App