It's been two and a half years since plans were revealed for a new bar and restaurant under the Travelodge in Telford's Southwater.

Those who've passed the venue over the 12 months will be well familiar with the motif, as the owners have done little to hide their plans for a fairground-themed bar.

Albert & Co Fairground is the second Southwater premises unveiled by Albert's Shed, after a live music venue opened next to the ice rink in November 2019.

Managing director, David Gregg, said the company had to overcome several hurdles to finally open on Thursday evening.

Managing director, David Gregg