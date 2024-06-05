Date confirmed for opening of new 'luxurious' restaurant in Telford town centre
Umami World Kitchen has confirmed the opening date for its new Telford restaurant.
Situated in Telford Centre’s Southern Quarter – Southwater Way – the new Umami World Kitchen will feature an array of 100 different cuisines from around the globe.
"We are incredibly excited to bring Umami World Kitchen to Telford," said a spokesperson.
"Our goal is to create an unforgettable dining experience that combines the best of Eastern and Western culinary traditions in a luxurious yet welcoming setting."
It has now announced the grand opening of its latest addition in Telford on June 18.
Diners will be be able to enjoy cross-cultural dishes that showcase the best of Chinese, Italian, Indian, and Malaysian culinary traditions.
With various dining styles available, diners can enjoy both the indulgent all-you-can-eat buffet featuring dishes such as Mongolian Stir-Fried Lamb and Indian Saag Aloo and the interactive cooking demonstrations from Umami's talented chefs. The chefs fry up a sizzling selection of fresh salmon, steak, and tiger prawns at their live teppanyaki stations.
Umami also offers a wide selection of refreshments to complement the premium cuisine options, including craft cocktails, beer, wine, and soft drinks.
For more details, visit umamirestaurants.co.uk.