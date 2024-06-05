Date confirmed for opening of new 'luxurious' restaurant in Telford town centre

Situated in Telford Centre’s Southern Quarter – Southwater Way – the new Umami World Kitchen will feature an array of 100 different cuisines from around the globe.

"We are incredibly excited to bring Umami World Kitchen to Telford," said a spokesperson.

"Our goal is to create an unforgettable dining experience that combines the best of Eastern and Western culinary traditions in a luxurious yet welcoming setting."

Umami

It has now announced the grand opening of its latest addition in Telford on June 18.

Diners will be be able to enjoy cross-cultural dishes that showcase the best of Chinese, Italian, Indian, and Malaysian culinary traditions.

With various dining styles available, diners can enjoy both the indulgent all-you-can-eat buffet featuring dishes such as Mongolian Stir-Fried Lamb and Indian Saag Aloo and the interactive cooking demonstrations from Umami's talented chefs. The chefs fry up a sizzling selection of fresh salmon, steak, and tiger prawns at their live teppanyaki stations.

Umami also offers a wide selection of refreshments to complement the premium cuisine options, including craft cocktails, beer, wine, and soft drinks.

For more details, visit umamirestaurants.co.uk.