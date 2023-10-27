25 Shropshire restaurants, takeaways and pubs given new hygiene ratings - how did your local do?

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant.

It's good news for them all with all the eateries receiving at least a four out of five.

The most recent rating must be displayed clearly by the business for customers to see.

Five is considered 'very good', four 'good', three 'generally satisfactory', two 'some improvement necessary', one 'major improvement necessary', and zero 'urgent improvement required'.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to 17 restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: The Greenhouse at 1a Milk Street, Shrewsbury, Shropshire; rated on October 24

• Rated 5: Whitchurch Cricket Club at Tilstock Road, Whitchurch, Shropshire; rated on October 23

• Rated 5: Fast Trak Diner at Unit 14, Yeomanry Road, Shrewsbury, Shropshire; rated on October 18

• Rated 5: Foodshion Garden Restaurant at 15 Cheshire Street, Market Drayton, Shropshire; rated on October 18

• Rated 5: Mayfair Community Centre at Mayfair Court, Easthope Road, Church Stretton, Shropshire; rated on October 18

• Rated 5: Millenium Kebab And Pizza House at 7 Shropshire Street, Market Drayton, Shropshire; rated on October 18

• Rated 5: The Old Wheelwrights Tearoom at Little Brampton, Clunbury, Craven Arms, Shropshire; rated on October 18

• Rated 5: Newcott Fish And Chips at Newcott Services, Tern Hill, Market Drayton, Shropshire; rated on October 17

• Rated 5: Sweet Pea Café at 7 Leek Street, Wem, Shrewsbury, Shropshire; rated on October 13

• Rated 5: Wyld Flour at 64 High Street, Broseley, Shropshire; rated on October 13

• Rated 5: Hopefully Coffee at 9 - 10 Milk Street, Shrewsbury, Shropshire; rated on October 12

• Rated 5: Anchors Away Soft-Play And Cafe at Unit 1, New House Farm, Tenbury Road, Cleobury Mortimer; rated on October 11

• Rated 5: Ridge Runners Retreat at Midland Gliding Club, The Port Way, Asterton, Church Stretton; rated on October 10

• Rated 5: Golden Cross Hotel at 14 Princess Street, Shrewsbury, Shropshire; rated on October 5

• Rated 5: Costa at Unit 8c, Meole Brace Retail Park, Shrewsbury, Shropshire; rated on August 3

• Rated 5: Costa @ Next at Next, Unit 1, Meole Brace Retail Park, Shrewsbury; rated on August 3

• Rated 4: The Hut at SY4 ; rated on September 21

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And seven ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: Sun Inn at High Street, Clun, Craven Arms, Shropshire; rated on October 24

• Rated 5: Hundred House at Purslow, Clunbury, Craven Arms, Shropshire; rated on October 18

• Rated 5: The Acton At Morville at Morville, Bridgnorth, Shropshire; rated on October 18

• Rated 5: The Riverside Inn at Cound, Shrewsbury, Shropshire; rated on October 16

• Rated 5: The Old Bush at Old Bush Inn, 85 High Street, Albrighton, Wolverhampton; rated on October 11

• Rated 5: The Hole In The Wall at 1 Shoplatch, Shrewsbury, Shropshire; rated on October 5

• Rated 4: Ironmaster at 34 High Street, Broseley, Shropshire; rated on September 21

Takeaways

Plus one rating for a takeaway: