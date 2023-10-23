New Grinch-themed cafe opens in Birmingham Primark with fun menu

The Grinch cafe at Primark, Birmingham. Picture: paul_a_higgins_styling on Instagram

The fashion company has partnered with Dr. Seuss to introduce a new festive range just in time for Christmas, as well has introducing a Grinch-themed cafe at the world's biggest Primark store in the city centre.

The mean, green pop-up cafe opened on Monday and shoppers can visit until December 29 to enjoy a limited edition menu.

Some of the tasty treats on offer include a Grinchmas Shake, made with mint ice cream and decorated in red sugar sprinkles, as well as Cindy Lou Who Waffles, which are topped with vanilla ice cream, meringue and red velvet pieces.

Here is a glimpse of the cafe posted on Instagram by user Paul Higgins.

There are also some unusual hot drink flavours, such as Orange and Salted Caramel Hot Chocolate, perfect for the colder days.

The clothing range has over 100 items, with everything from matching pyjamas and cosy jumpers to dog bandanas and toys, inspired by the Grinch's loyal companion, Max. The Grinch range can be found at Primark stores across the region.

Sarah Jackson, Director of Licensing, Primark said: "We are delighted to collaborate once again with Dr. Seuss this year on the hugely popular Grinch range, which is sure to put a smile on our customers faces.

"Our partnership has grown year-on-year, and we're excited to offer our biggest ever collection across all departments in-store. At Primark, we pride ourselves on our extensive license offering and we're thrilled to not only bring fantastic products to our customers, but also themed cafés in our Birmingham and Edinburgh locations this year, so visitors can kick back, relax and enjoy some Grinch-tastic goodies.