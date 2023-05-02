Shropshire pubs looking forward to a Coronation boost

Pubs are looking forward to a much-needed Coronation boost.

New figures from the British Beer and Pub Association (BBPA) show local pubs and breweries expect to pour 62 million pints over the celebratory coronation bank holiday weekend – providing a £120 million bonus for pubs across the UK.

It comes as pubs are set to benefit from extended opening hours for the occasion.

The Government announced in March that pubs will be allowed to stay open until 1am for the weekend, extending current normal hours by two hours between May 5 and May 7.

Pubs are celebrating the occasion with special events, such as tea parties, as well as one-off beers and menus.

One of those looking forward to the weekend is the Armoury in Shrewsbury, which is getting in the swing of things ahead of King Charles III's big day.

And while they can expect the bar to be a bit busier over the bank holiday weekend, it's not only alcohol planned for the celebrations.

Sian Seymour, deputy manager at the pub, said that they would be having a bake sale on Sunday, complete with tea and cake.

She said the event would very much reflect the unique British nature of the weekend.

She said they would have 'classic British tea and cake' with proceeds going to the Severn Hospice.

The Salopian in Shrewsbury meanwhile said it was looking forward to another bumper weekend, after two record bank holiday weekends in the space of four weeks.

Landlord, Ollie Parry, said the cost of living crisis had not hit the pubs trade as yet – although it has caused a massive spike in utilities bills.

He said: "From our point of view last year was unbelievable. We could not believe how busy it was and this year we have blown it out of the water – we have broken records nearly every week.

"The bank holiday three weeks ago became our record weekend ever, that was so busy and then this weekend has beaten that – and they are only three weeks apart, and now we have another next weekend.

"We could do with a bit of sunshine for the weekend and hopefully we will break another record."

Meanwhile Shropshire brewer Joule's, based in Market Drayton, will have its Coronation Ale beer in its franchised taphouses by the weekend.

Steve Nuttall, managing director of Joule's, said celebrations, bank holidays and pubs go hand in hand.

He said: "Pubs like any big celebration event and always like bank holidays.

"People go out and about and and their activity normally includes a pub so we would expect that they will do the same this weekend."

Mr Nuttall, whose company's pubs are run by franchisees, said about one third of the 42 in its estate are in Shropshire. These include four Shrewsbury, and others in Market Drayton, Whitchurch and Church Stretton.

"Almost all the pubs are doing something, putting something on.

"And we also have our new Coronation Ale which is due to be in beer cellars in time for the weekend."

Emma McClarkin, chief executive of the BBPA, said: "Our brewers and pubs are looking forward to the King's coronation being a time for communities across the country to join in celebration - and what better place to do that than at your local?

"There are few things about public life that stand the test of time from one generation to the next, and the welcoming of a new monarch is undoubtedly a time to reflect on this and note how our much-loved pubs remain at the heart of their communities, just as they have done for centuries.