Celebrity chef Glynn Purnell and Yorkshire Vet set to visit for Newport Show

The show – which will be held in the Chetwynd Deer Park near Newport on Saturday, July 8 – will welcome Peter Wright, star of the Channel 5 documentary show The Yorkshire Vet.

Elsewhere, the show’s celebrated Festival of Food area will also be returning – with food and produce from across the region to enjoy on site or take home, as well as cooking displays from Whitchurch chefs James Sherwin and Stuart Collins, who run Wild Shropshire and Dockett No 33 respectively.

Joining the Shropshire chefs at the Festival of Food will be celebrity chef Glynn Purnell – known as the ‘Yummy Brummie.’

Michelin-starred chef Glynn trained with top chefs including Gordon Ramsay, Gary Rhodes and Claude Bosi, and became a household name after twice winning TV’s Great British Menu – where he now serves as a mentor.

He will be giving cookery demonstrations and talking about his career during the show, which returned triumphantly in 2022 with a sell-out event, after events in 2020 and 2021 were put on hold due to the covid pandemic.

Newport Show manager Sally Western said: “It’s great to be able to unveil Peter and Glynn for this year’s show – we’re really exited to be welcoming both of them to the event.

“People from across the region and beyond came along to make the 2022 show such a success – and with a packed 2023 programme, we’re aiming to keep that feelgood factor going this year too!”

Attractions returning this year will include main ring stars the Atkinson Action Horses display team, whose highly-trained horses and riders have been at the heart of a range of films and TV programmes.

They will be joined by Nick Gregory’s Misselchalke gundog display, the Team MAD BMX team, a vintage tractor parade, and the much-loved Merion Owen – whose sheepdogs and Quack Pack have made themselves a firm crowd favourite.

Sally added: “After the success of last year’s show, we asked people what they wanted to see again – and we’re delighted to be welcoming a host of these favourites back.

“We’ll also have live music around the showground once more throughout the day, and of course the show sections themselves, such as the horse and dog shows, whose winners go on to wider competitions.”

Winners in the Show’s Shires section qualify for the Horse of the Year show in Birmingham, while the Dog Show is one of a number across the UK which feeds into the following year’s Crufts.