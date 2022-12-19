Theatre Severn seeks operator for its on-site restaurant

Theatre Severn

Theatre Severn, which is owned and managed by Shropshire Council, is located on the Frankwell Quay in Shrewsbury – and offers a range of theatre productions, live shows and gigs.

It has recently announced it is seeking interest from potential operators who would run the on-site restaurant, which seats 50 and is located on the second floor.

With beautiful views of the River Severn, the restaurant serves pre-show meals as well as catering for conferences and public meetings. There is also the potential for a cafe to be opened during the day to members of the public.

Theatre Severn is open seven days a week for performances and hosts more than 600 performances each year, with more than 200,000 ticket holders in attendance annually.

To book an appointment and get a copy of the lease or for an informal chat, contact Gabriella Maddalena – finance and business manager – at gabriella.maddalena@shropshire.gov.uk

The closing date for all expressions of interest is Friday, January 20, 2023.