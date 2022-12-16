Five of the best Thai restaurants in Shropshire, according to a food critic

The UK is rich in great Thai restaurants.

But with so much quality on offer it's sometimes difficult to know which eatery to spend your hard-earned cash at.

With that in mind, Star food critic Andy Richardson has taken some time out of his day to recommend five of the best Thai restaurants in the county.

The list is below and includes key information, links to the restaurant websites and Star ratings out of ten.

Please note that the list isn't exhaustive and there are of course plenty of other great Thai restaurants and takeaways across the region.

Five of the best Thai restaurants in Shropshire

Suree’s Kitchen, Ironbridge

This delightful, bijou restaurant provides a showcase for a talented cook who has long been among the best in Shropshire. Suree Coates has won innumerable awards and is considered one of the finest Thai cooks in the UK – not just the West Midlands. Suree’s Kitchen is a great vehicle for heartfelt, authentic dishes that celebrate the best of Thai flavours.

Rating: 9/10

Chang Thai, Ludlow

A friendly, well-designed restaurant in one of Ludlow’s quirky backstreets is the long-term home of Chang Thai. Good service and a wide range of dishes are on offer from this independent business, which has a convivial, bamboo-filled garden, heated patio area and more. It’s a restaurant that inspires loyalty from its guests, who return time and again.

Rating: 8/10

House of Yum, Shrewsbury

Expect freshly cooked Thai street food from this delightful outlet, which is located in Shrewsbury’s ever-impressive Market Hall. There’s variety on the menu, with great ingredients supplied by fellow market stall holders, including the brilliant Barkworth’s fish monger. So House of Yum is as likely to serve a monkfish panang as a chicken red curry. The food is often sensational.

Rating: 8/10

House of the Rising Sun, Shrewsbury

Strictly speaking, House of The Rising Sun isn’t a Thai restaurant. Far from it. It’s a restaurant that celebrates the best of pan-Australasian dishes – including plenty with a Thai influence. The restaurant manager is the best in the county while the menu features small plates, for those who like to eat tapas-style cuisine. Reliable and consistent, it’s an important restaurant in Shropshire.

Rating: 8/10

Thai Arts, Bridgnorth

This traditional Thai restaurant features such Western favourites as honey pork spare ribs, vegetable spring rolls and homemade sweet chilli sauce. The Thai coconut soup – Tom Kha – is particularly good while extensive use of tamarind adds flavour to the menu. Dishes have bags of flavour and the opening hours are good, from Tuesday evening through to Sunday evening.