New Floro Lounge opens with a 'buzz' on Shrewsbury Pride Hill

Floro Lounge (part of the Loungers Franchise) has opened on Pride Hill in Shrewsbury. In Picture: Manager Sophie Hobson.

Floro Lounge opened at 46 Pride Hill this week, replacing the stationary retailer which announced early last year that it would not be reopening after lockdown.

Sophia Stancer, Lounge community team member, said: “The Floro opening was a real buzz and received great feedback from customers and the team.

"In its first month of trading, Floro Lounge will be donating 50p from every burger sale and 20p from every coffee sale to Shropshire Mental Health Support."

After this, the team at Floro will be taking part in 'Loungeaid' – a company-wide initiative whereby the branch will fundraise for causes that are important to them.

The Lounge teams are encouraged to connect with their communities by working with local groups, charities, organisations and businesses that are at the 'heart of the fabric of local life.'

Lounges is a Bristol-based firm which was founded in 2002 by friends Dave Reid, Alex Reilley and Jake Bishop, who have spent a number of years in the restaurant and bar trade.

Now, the firm has branched out to Shropshire, offering all-day dining to customers from 9am to 11pm Sunday to Wednesday and 9am to 12am, Thursday to Saturday.

"We want to get to know and work with our neighbours and inspire people to do good by supporting each other and supporting local good causes," Sophia said.

"The Lounge is going to be much more than a café bar – it’s a safe space, a home from home and hopefully, a hub for local people where they feel comfortable to come and chill out – much like a Lounge.

“Each year we raise over £77,000 across all our sites thanks to their dedication and community spirit – and we hope to see this number grow as we continue to open more Lounges across the UK.”

The lounge is canine-friendly and serves a range of food and drinks, including a gluten free, vegetarian and vegan menu, board games, toys for children and offers a takeaway service.