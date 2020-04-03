Trainer shares more top tips to help you stay in shape during the lockdown

Here, personal trainer Paul Edwards is back with some more tips on how to exercise safely and effectively at home...

Lunges

Just like squats, this move is fantastic for your legs. Plus, it can help to create some great flexibility through your hips which is massively important for those of you with a sedentary job.

Stand tall, engage your core and step one foot back until your knee drops down just above the floor. “Like the squat, if you feel any discomfort then don’t go down that low.

Even a small range of movement will have a good benefit.

TOTAL BODY - Simple Home Workout

Press Ups – Easy (knees) Hard (feet)

It’s amazing how many muscle groups have to work in a press up, especially those in the upper body which rarely get used in modern day jobs/living.

Advertising

This will be fab for toning and strengthening those arms.

Place your hands slightly wider than shoulder-width apart.

Engage your core and lower your body down to approximately 90 degrees at your elbows. As a beginner, don’t worry if you can’t go that low, just do what you can.

Press-ups – A wide range of muscle groups have to work, especially in the upper body. This will be fab for toning and strengthening arms.

Advertising

Create your own home workout

Always have some water to drink through the workout.

Make sure you’ve chosen some good music to keep you motivated for your workout.

Start with a quick warm-up, jog on the spot for 20 seconds, punch out in front of you for 20 seconds and do star jumps for 20 seconds. Grab a drink.

Beginners Workout

1 x 30 seconds each exercise with 15 seconds rest in between each one.

lunge

Intermediate Workout

1 x 45 seconds each exercise with 15 seconds rest in between each one.

Advanced Workout

1 x 60 seconds each exercise with 15 seconds rest in between each one.

Grab a drink

And then repeat the above if you feel you can, grab a drink, go again.”

Always work at your own pace. I’d rather you take it easy on your first go, feel good and then try a bit more the next time, rather than over doing it day one.

🔥This Weeks MUST WATCH 👀Top Tips 😊💪🏻

Paul’s top tips of the week

Exercise for at least 10 minutes every morning – “Of course if you can exercise for longer that is great, but research says that even in just 10 minutes of exercise your body starts to produce your ‘happy hormones’, endorphins.

“Plus by fitting this in in the morning it’s amazing how this positive step for your body will lead to more energy and better choices for the rest of the day.”

Drink two-three litres water a day – “Considering it’s pretty much free out of a tap we are all guilty of not drinking enough. Our body is made up of nearly 65 per cent water and therefore everything works better in our bodies if we are fully hydrated.

“Energy levels, metabolism, skin, hair, reduced hunger and more will all improve if we can create some good habits of drinking that little bit more.”

Eat little and often – “We are all guilty of skipping meals and then eating a large evening meal sometimes. Unfortunately this has a terrible effect on blood sugar levels and our energy.

“By eating little and often and reducing the size of the meals we do eat, we balance our blood sugar levels so much better. This will then lead to increased energy levels, better focus, mood, metabolism and more.”

Paul added: “Always work at your own pace. I’d rather you take it easy on your first go, feel good and then try a bit more the next time, rather than over doing it day one. For any more support and advice please follow my socials and I’d love to hear from you.”