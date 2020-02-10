Advertising
The Oscar winners 2020: Full list
Parasite was the night’s big winner, while Brad Pitt and Laura Dern also took home acting gongs.
Here is a full list of the winners from the 92nd Academy Awards.
Best picture – Parasite
Actor in a leading role – Joaquin Phoenix for Joker
Actress in a leading role – Renee Zellweger for Judy
Best supporting actor – Brad Pitt for Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood
Best supporting actress – Laura Dern for Marriage Story
Directing – Bong Joon-ho for Parasite
Original screenplay – Parasite (Bong Joon-ho and Han Jin-won)
Adapted screenplay – Jojo Rabbit (Taika Waititi)
International feature film – Parasite
Achievement in cinematography – 1917 (Roger Deakins)
Achievement in film editing – Ford v Ferrari (Michael McCusker and Andrew Buckland)
Best animated feature film – Toy Story 4
Best animated short film – Hair Love
Best live action short film – The Neighbours’ Window
Achievement in production design – Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood (Production design: Barbara Ling; Set decoration: Nancy Haigh)
Achievement in costume design – Little Women (Jacqueline Durran)
Best documentary feature – American Factory
Best documentary short subject – Learning To Skateboard In A Warzone (If You’re A Girl)
Achievement in music written for motion pictures (Original song) – (I’m Gonna) Love Me Again from Rocketman (Music by Elton John, lyrics by Bernie Taupin)
Achievement in music written for motion pictures (Original score) – Joker (Hildur Guonadottir)
Achievement in sound editing – Ford v Ferrari (Donald Sylvester)
Achievement in sound mixing – 1917 (Mark Taylor and Stuart Wilson)
Achievement in visual effects – 1917 (Guillaume Rocheron, Greg Butler and Dominic Tuohy)
Achievement in make-up and hairstyling – Bombshell (Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan and Vivian Baker)
