Who is nominated for a Bafta?

Features | Published:

The annual ceremony takes place at the Royal Albert Hall on February 2.

Joaquin Phoenix in Joker

Joker leads the way at the British Academy film awards with 11 nominations.

Netflix’s The Irishman and Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood both follow close behind with 10 each.

Here is a list of this year’s nominees:

– Best film

1917
The Irishman
Joker
Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood
Parasite

– Outstanding British film

1917
Bait
For Sama
Rocketman
Sorry We Missed You
The Two Popes

– Outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer

Bait
For Sama
Maiden
Only You
Rebablo

– Leading actress

Jessie Buckley – Wild Rose
Scarlett Johansson – Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan – Little Women
Charlize Theron – Bombshell
Renee Zellweger – Judy

= Leading actor

Leonardo DiCaprio – Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood
Adam Driver – Marriage Story
Taron Egerton – Rocketman
Jonathan Pryce – The Two Popes
Joaquin Phoenix – Joker

– Supporting actress

Laura Dern – Marriage Story
Scarlett Johansson – Jojo Rabbit
Margot Robbie – Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood
Margot Robbie – Bombshell
Florence Pugh – Little Women

– Supporting actor

Tom Hanks – A Beautiful Day In The Neighbourhood
Sir Anthony Hopkins – The Two Popes
Al Pacino – The Irishman
Joe Pesci – The Irishman
Brad Pitt – Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood

– Director

Sam Mendes – 1917
Martin Scorsese – The Irishman
Todd Phillips – Joker
Quentin Tarantino – Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood
Bong Joon-ho – Parasite

– Animated Film

Frozen 2
Klaus
A Shaun The Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
Toy Story 4

– Documentary

American Factory
Apollo 11
Diego Maradona
For Sama
The Great Hack

– Original screenplay

Booksmart
Knives Out
Marriage Story
Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood
Parasite

– Adapted screenplay

The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
The Two Popes

– Original score

1917
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker

– Casting

Joker – Shayna Markowitz
Marriage Story – Douglas Aibel, Francine Maisler
Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood – Victoria Thomas
The Personal History Of David Copperfield – Sarah Crowe
The Two Popes – Nina Gold#

– Cinematography

1917
The Irishman
Joker
Le Mans ’66

– Film not in the English language

The Farewell
For Sama
Pain And Glory
Parasite
Portrait Of A Lady On Fire

– Editing

The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Le Mans ’66
Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood

– Production design

1917
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Once Upon A Time…In Hollywood

– Costume design

The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Judy
Little Women
Once Upon A Time…In Hollywood

– Make up and hair 

1917
Bombshell
Joker
Judy
Rocketman

– Sound

1917
Joker
Le Mans ’66
Rocketman
Stars Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker

– Special visual effects

1917
Avengers: Endgame
The Irishman
The Lion King
Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker

– British short animation

Grandad Was A Romantic
In Her Boots
The Magic Boat

– British short film

Azaar
Goldfish
Kamali
Leaning To Skateboard In A Warzone (If You’re A Girl)
The Trap

– EE Rising Star Award

Awkwafina
Jack Lowden
Kaitlyn Dever
Kelvin Harrison Jr
Micheal Ward

– Bafta Fellowship

Kathleen Kennedy

– Outstanding British contribution to cinema award

Andy Serkis

