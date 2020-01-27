Who is nominated for a Bafta?

Joker leads the way at the British Academy film awards with 11 nominations.

Netflix’s The Irishman and Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood both follow close behind with 10 each.

Here is a list of this year’s nominees:

– Best film

1917

The Irishman

Joker

Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood

Parasite

Our nominees for Best Film: ? 1917? The Irishman? Joker? Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood? Parasite#EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/gP2fxfuUiF — BAFTA (@BAFTA) January 7, 2020

– Outstanding British film

1917

Bait

For Sama

Rocketman

Sorry We Missed You

The Two Popes

?? Here are 6 Outstanding British Films in the running for a BAFTA ? Find out who our winner is at the #EEBAFTAs on 2 Feb pic.twitter.com/g2SyYSstb1 — BAFTA (@BAFTA) January 16, 2020

– Outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer

Bait

For Sama

Maiden

Only You

Rebablo

Get to know the #EEBAFTAs Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer nominees: Bait, For Sama, Maiden, Only You and Retablo ?? ?️ Which one is a stand-out for you? pic.twitter.com/Yr5ztAKe7v — BAFTA (@BAFTA) January 16, 2020

– Leading actress

Jessie Buckley – Wild Rose

Scarlett Johansson – Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan – Little Women

Charlize Theron – Bombshell

Renee Zellweger – Judy

The nominees for Leading Actress: ? Jessie Buckley – Wild Rose? Scarlett Johansson – Marriage Story? Saoirse Ronan – Little Women? Charlize Theron – Bombshell? Renée Zellweger – Judy#EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/yC3qcM3OZV — BAFTA (@BAFTA) January 7, 2020

= Leading actor

Leonardo DiCaprio – Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood

Adam Driver – Marriage Story

Taron Egerton – Rocketman

Jonathan Pryce – The Two Popes

Joaquin Phoenix – Joker

Our five Leading Actor nominees are: ? @LeoDiCaprio– Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood? Adam Driver – Marriage Story? @TaronEgerton – Rocketman? Joaquin Phoenix – Joker? Jonathan Pryce – The Two Popes#EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/h0J7b0tzxE — BAFTA (@BAFTA) January 7, 2020

– Supporting actress

Laura Dern – Marriage Story

Scarlett Johansson – Jojo Rabbit

Margot Robbie – Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood

Margot Robbie – Bombshell

Florence Pugh – Little Women

– Supporting actor

Tom Hanks – A Beautiful Day In The Neighbourhood

Sir Anthony Hopkins – The Two Popes

Al Pacino – The Irishman

Joe Pesci – The Irishman

Brad Pitt – Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood

The nominations for Supporting Actor: ? @TomHanks – A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood? @AnthonyHopkins – The Two Popes? Al Pacino – The Irishman? Joe Pesci – The Irishman? Brad Pitt – Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood#EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/LExikz8thN — BAFTA (@BAFTA) January 7, 2020

– Director

Sam Mendes – 1917

Martin Scorsese – The Irishman

Todd Phillips – Joker

Quentin Tarantino – Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood

Bong Joon-ho – Parasite

Nominated in the Director category: ? 1917 – Sam Mendes? The Irishman – Martin Scorsese? Joker – Todd Phillips? Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood – Quentin Tarantino? Parasite – Bong Joon-ho#EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/SsMCMmwKBK — BAFTA (@BAFTA) January 7, 2020

– Animated Film

Frozen 2

Klaus

A Shaun The Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

Toy Story 4

– Documentary

American Factory

Apollo 11

Diego Maradona

For Sama

The Great Hack

– Original screenplay

Booksmart

Knives Out

Marriage Story

Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood

Parasite

Nominated for Original Screenplay: ? Booksmart ? Knives Out ? Marriage Story ? Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood ? Parasite #EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/OyKkLS2FHA — BAFTA (@BAFTA) January 7, 2020

– Adapted screenplay

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

The Two Popes

Up first, our nominations for Adapted Screenplay: ? The Irishman? Jojo Rabbit ? Joker ? Little Women ? The Two Popes #EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/viK1jRrXPA — BAFTA (@BAFTA) January 7, 2020

– Original score

1917

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker

– Casting

Joker – Shayna Markowitz

Marriage Story – Douglas Aibel, Francine Maisler

Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood – Victoria Thomas

The Personal History Of David Copperfield – Sarah Crowe

The Two Popes – Nina Gold#

For the first time, the BAFTA nominations for Casting: ? Joker ? Marriage Story ? Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood ? The Personal History of David Copperfield ? The Two Popes #EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/U0JLWCvvFz — BAFTA (@BAFTA) January 7, 2020

– Cinematography

1917

The Irishman

Joker

Le Mans ’66

– Film not in the English language

The Farewell

For Sama

Pain And Glory

Parasite

Portrait Of A Lady On Fire

The Farewell, For Sama, Pain and Glory, Parasite and Portrait of a Lady on Fire are competing in the Film Not in the English Language category! Who do you want to see picking up the award at the #EEBAFTAs? pic.twitter.com/hDNI1n0mqr — BAFTA (@BAFTA) January 15, 2020

– Editing

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Le Mans ’66

Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood

– Production design

1917

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Once Upon A Time…In Hollywood

– Costume design

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Judy

Little Women

Once Upon A Time…In Hollywood

– Make up and hair

1917

Bombshell

Joker

Judy

Rocketman

– Sound

1917

Joker

Le Mans ’66

Rocketman

Stars Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker

– Special visual effects

1917

Avengers: Endgame

The Irishman

The Lion King

Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker

– British short animation

Grandad Was A Romantic

In Her Boots

The Magic Boat

– British short film

Azaar

Goldfish

Kamali

Leaning To Skateboard In A Warzone (If You’re A Girl)

The Trap

The nominations for British Short Film: ? Azaar? Goldfish? Kamali? Learning To Skateboard In A Warzone (If You’re A Girl)? The Trap#EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/CbCYg1FhGW — BAFTA (@BAFTA) January 7, 2020

– EE Rising Star Award

Awkwafina

Jack Lowden

Kaitlyn Dever

Kelvin Harrison Jr

Micheal Ward

– Bafta Fellowship

Kathleen Kennedy

– Outstanding British contribution to cinema award

Andy Serkis