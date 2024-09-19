Ludlow Book Fair set to return

The event will be held at the Clive Pavilion on Ludlow Racecourse on October 26 and 27.

The fair is a celebration of books, both new and old, with more than 35 stalls to explore.

Visitors can enjoy live demonstrations of bookbinding and letterpress printing, and there will be opportunities to buy stationery, leather, marbled papers, and more.

There is an opportunity for the repair of old books, or to have notebooks or photo albums personalised.

Visitors can also buy lovely gifts, books, and art.

The fair is free to attend, with free parking, and a café on site serving food, tea, cakes, and drinks.

For details, visit www.ludlowfinebookfair.co.uk