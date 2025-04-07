Telford Town FC Academy announces new trial date following strong demand
Telford Town FC Academy has confirmed its next open trial for aspiring 16–19-year-old footballers, following two well-attended events that have already led to several players being offered academy places for the 2025/26 season.
The upcoming trial will take place on Thursday, 8 May 2025 at the Key Worker Nation Stadium, School Grove, Telford, TF2 6BQ, with registration from 6pm and a 7.30pm kick-off.
Telford Town FC Academy offers a full-time education and football development programme, combining:
- UEFA A & B Licensed Coaching
- An NCFE Extended Diploma in Sport (delivered by Juniper Training)
- Weekly competitive fixtures in the Youth Development League
- Work experience opportunities
- A direct pathway to first team football
“We’ve been blown away by the quality and enthusiasm shown in our first two trials,” said Telford Town Chairman Hayden Dando. “This third trial gives more local players the opportunity to showcase their talent and take the next step in both football and education.”
Interested players or parents can register by emailing academy@telfordtownfc.co.uk or messaging the club via their official social media pages.