Telford Town FC Academy announces new trial date following strong demand

The upcoming trial will take place on Thursday, 8 May 2025 at the Key Worker Nation Stadium, School Grove, Telford, TF2 6BQ, with registration from 6pm and a 7.30pm kick-off.

“We’ve been blown away by the quality and enthusiasm shown in our first two trials,” said Telford Town Chairman Hayden Dando. “This third trial gives more local players the opportunity to showcase their talent and take the next step in both football and education.”