The Dressmaker will be shown at a Kington cinema this month

Based on the best-selling novel by Rosalie Ham, The Dressmaker is a bittersweet, comedy-drama set in early 1950s Australia.

Tilly Dunnage played by Kate Winslet is a beautiful and talented misfit, who after many years working as a dressmaker in exclusive Parisian fashion houses, returns home to the tiny middle-of-nowhere town of Dungatar to right the wrongs of the past.

Not only does she reconcile with her ailing, eccentric mother Molly and unexpectedly falls in love with the pure-hearted Teddy, but armed with her sewing machine and incredible sense of style, she transforms the women of the town and in doing so gets sweet revenge on those who did her wrong.

It will be shown at The Old Picture House in Kington on Saturday, April 19 at 7.30pm

The film will run for 118 minutes and there will be an interval during this film

Tickets are £6.50 for adults and they are available by calling 07855 254590