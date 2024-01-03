Moorcroft collection could make more than £18,000 at Shropshire auction

Owned by a late Oswestry collector, the collection runs to 120 lots and will be sold in Halls Fine Art’s pictures, ceramics and collectables auction at the company’s Battlefield saleroom on February 7.

Potential star lots include a Moorcroft Prestige ‘Tree Bark Thief’ jardiniere and stand valued at £800 to £1,200, a large floor-standing ‘Ryden Lane’ vase at £700 to £900 and a large floor-standing ‘Lamia’ vase at £600 to £900.

“Modern Moorcroft retains its commerciality because it is one of the very few long-standing English potteries still producing ceramics made in England,” said Caroline Dennard, Halls Fine Art’s ceramics, glass and militaria specialist.

“The name Moorcroft continues to be associated with high quality and interest is bolstered by the fact that it is still a going concern and the factory is available to visit and see in action."

Pieces from the Moorcroft collection which will be sold in February

“Limited editions are always popular and many such editions appear in our sale. The ‘Prestige’ jardiniere and stand are from one of the most sought-after ranges, which includes pieces that are both intricate in design and large in size.

“These pieces can take many weeks to finish and each pattern is only produced in low numbers. Having a team of talented designers at Moorcroft means that there are a vast number and an ever-evolving range of patterns to collect.”

Halls Fine Art is accepting entries for the auction until Friday. To consign pictures, ceramics and collectables, contact the fine art team on Tel: 01743 450700.