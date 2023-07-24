Best of Welsh and British on display as the 102nd Royal Welsh Show gets underway

Two competitors with their British Charolais bulls in the ring at the showground. Photo: Andy Compton

Welsh bucket hats and Welsh umbrellas were the order of the day as the showcase of the very best of Welsh ad British agriculture got underway at the showground in Llanelwedd.

An action packed four days of exciting competitions, livestock, forestry, crafts, countryside sports, shopping, food and drink, and non-stop entertainment, attractions, displays and much more were appreciated by thousands of visitors.

Opening the 2023 Royal Welsh Show was Natalie Hepburn with the Regimental Band of the Royal Welsh behind her. Photo: Andy Compton

Among the crowds were many well-known faces including Wales’ First Minister Mark Drakeford, the Minister for Rural Affairs Lesley Griffiths, the Secretary of State for Wales David TC Davies and the DEFRA Minister Therese Coffey as well as local politicians.

This year’s show is all set to be star-studded with British broadcaster and author, Sara Cox judging the Interbreed Beef Young Handler competition, on Wednesday, and the 2022 winner of the Grand National, Sam Waley-Cohen judging the Supreme Horse Championship.

The UK Government’s Secretary of State for the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Therese Coffey at the Royal Welsh Show. Photo: Andy Compton

Famous singer-songwriter, Charlotte Church, will be attending on Tuesday and hosting sound meditation and silent disco sessions, members from Football Association Wales will be present on Wednesday and Wrexham AFC will have a presence on the Ifor Williams stand doing activities throughout the week.

TV Presenter Sean Fletcher will host a conversation with Neville Southall, former Welsh international footballer, on Wednesday, on why promoting mental health and wellbeing is important for all of us, especially those working in agriculture and our rural communities.

Colourful crowds at the first day of the 2023 Royal Welsh Show at Llanelwedd, Builth Wells. Photo: Andy Compton

The Welsh Rugby Union be launching its new Welsh Language Policy with Nigel Walker (Acting Chief Executive), Ioan Cunningham (Head Coach of the Wales Women's National Rugby Team) and Efa Gruffudd Jones (Welsh Language Commissioner) in attendance.

The show boasts its first male ambassador Jacob Anthony of Cwm Risca Farm, Tondu, Bridgend and it was officially opened by three members of the 2022 Rural Leadership Programme from Glamorgan, the feature county – Joshua Govier, Natalie Hepburn and Emily Morgan.

Jo and Robin Ransome from Bleddfa near Knighton with their Welsh Black bull Blackmixen Zelensky in the show ring. Photo: Andy Compton

Emily told everyone how she attended Harper Adams University after sitting her A levels and won a scholarship to work within the pig industry. She now works as an accounts manager specialising in pig nutrition.

Joshua won born in Cardiff and lived on a council estate. He is now livestock manager in charge of 1200 ewes after completing the leadership programme.

Wales’ First Minister Mark Drakeford with President’s wife Jo Homfray and the Minister for Rural Affairs Lesley Griffiths at the official opening of the Royal Welsh Show. Photo: Andy Compton

Natalie is from Kent and had no background in agriculture until she purchased two chickens in 2005. Now she has a flock of sheep, a herd of goats and chickens and ducks. She came to Wales to study chemistry at Swansea University but the leadership programme changed her career and life.

Natalie said: “It gives me great pleasure to declare the 2023 Royal Welsh Show open.”

Geoff Duggins from Llandeilo prepares his Welsh Mountain pedigree sheep for showing. Photo: Andy Compton

The Regimental Band of the Royal Welsh then played a fanfare.

The show is jam-packed schedule of livestock classes and special awards for a wide range of agricultural and rural competitions, attracting entries from far and wide.

Geoff Meredith from Morgan’s Brew Tea based in Welshpool was in the Food Hall at the Royal Welsh Show with a wide range of teas. He was showcasing a blackcurrant fruit tea blend and a blackcurrant gin. In 2006, Geoff and his wife Anne took over Poppy’s Tudor Tearooms in Shrewsbury and after being asked for decent tea, they offered over 50 different teas – this was the beginning of Morgan’s Brew. Photo: Andy Compton

Entries in the livestock classes are up this year, with over 7,000 animals entered, with increases in the cattle, sheep and pig sections. Sheep entries are at a 10-year high with over 3,400 entered.

A new addition to the equine section will be the ridden part-bred classes, providing exhibitors with an opportunity to show non-pedigree horses.

The UK Government’s Secretary of State for the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Therese Coffey and the Secretary of State for Wales David TC Davies held a media huddle at the Royal Welsh Show talking about agriculture and answering questions about the industry. Photo: Andy Compton

This year's Royal Welsh Show will also host the national shows of the British Blonde Cattle Society and Kerry Hill Sheep Society. A new egg section has also been introduced this year, including cookery and craft competitions for both children and adults. Educational display boards of different poultry breeds and a children’s activity area will feature as part of this new section.

This year a new Welsh Food Village featuring an array of exciting food and drink options has been launched, along with a live music stage and seating to relax and soak up the atmosphere.

New for 2023, the exceptional equestrian artist, Santi Serra is a top main ring attraction. Acclaimed as the ‘Spanish Horse Whisperer’, Santí will perform his mesmerising choreography act with his Arabic horses every day of the show.

The display is natural dressage, capturing the beauty of the horse’s movement, and the harmony between animal and man.