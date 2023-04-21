St George's Day fun to return to Newport town centre this weekend

The parade concludes with a dramatic dragon slaying

For over a decade, the English patron saint's day has been celebrated in Newport with extra gusto.

Each year, hundreds of residents and visitors line the pavements to watch the parade, which includes dozens of the town's children dressed as tiny dragons and St Georges marching down the High Street.

The procession is followed by a live dragon-slaying before the dragon is turned into sausages and handed out to the crowd.

Jugglers, buskers, morris dancers and street performers provide a few hours of entertainment in the annual event that has been described by organisers as a picturesque English village event.

The tower of St Nicholas's Church in the town will also be open on St George's Day, for anyone interested in finding out more about the art of bell ringing.

For those with a little more energy, the public is also invited to climb to the top of the tower to catch a glimpse of the town from a different perspective.

The church's bell ringers will be on hand to show visitors the ropes, with the opportunity to have a go at chiming a bell.

Over the previous month, collection buckets have been in place throughout the town, collecting money for local charities.

The celebrations will kick off on Saturday, April 22 from 10am.

The high street will be closed from 12pm until 1.15pm to allow for the festivities.