What's on in Shropshire this weekend as you can still catch a panto

After a short Christmas break, Shrewsbury Library's Lego club is back on Saturday

With festive celebrations out of the way, it's back to business as usual for many.

We've said goodbye to festive fairs and lights switch-on, grottos and fireworks and excuses to drink prosecco with breakfast.

But if you're not quite finished with the festive feeling, it's the final weekend of Shrewsbury's pantomime, Beauty and the Beast.

Over in Bridgnorth, it's the opening weekend of Treasure Island, the town's pantomime at local theatre, Theatre on the Steps.

The Theatre on the Steps is opening its doors this weekend for Treasure Island

Iain Reddihough, artistic director for the production said: “With 2022 being a difficult and strange year for everyone, including theatres, there is no better way to start 2023 than with our pantomime, Treasure Island."

The panto will run until the end of the month, with Saturday and Sunday matinees.

It's also a popular weekend nationwide for wedding fairs, and Shropshire is no exception.

On Sunday, two wedding fairs will be taking place just outside of Telford. One, in Ironbridge at the Best Western and another at the Hundred House Hotel in Norton.

And as usual there's plenty else to do in the county's pubs, clubs, libraries and community halls:

Events over the next three days

FRIDAY 6

Broseley Library, 11am: Weekly boardgames club for all ages.

Ludlow Library, 10am to 11am: Drop-in surgery with Ludlow town councillor Vivienne Parry.

Theatre Severn, Shrewsbury, 6pm: Shrewsbury's panto, Beauty and the Beast. Tickets from £19.

Alberts Shed, Shrewsbury, 9pm: Alternative rock and indie night featuring Greysha, Joystate and David Molby. Entry £5.

Alberts Shed, Telford, 9pm: Fabulous four piece band, HotRox, covering rock, pop, funk & soul. Entry £5.

SATURDAY 7

Canal Central, Maesbury Marsh, 10.30am: Guided winter walk to view restoration work along the Montgomery Canal.

Market Drayton Library 10.30am to 12pm: Free local and family history advice session.

Shrewsbury Museum & Art Gallery, 10.30am to 11.30am: A relaxed informal group for local LGBTQ+ families in the area.

Shrewsbury Museum & Art Gallery, 10.30am to 12pm: A young writers workshop.

Ludlow Brewery, Ludlow, 10am to 3pm: New Year market and craft fair, proceeds in aid of the Ludlow Ukraine Support Group.

Oswestry Library, 1.30pm to 4pm: Free local and family history advice session.

Shrewsbury Library, 2pm: Children of all ages welcome to the weekly Lego club.

Theatre Severn, Shrewsbury, 2pm & 6pm: Shrewsbury's panto, Beauty and the Beast. Tickets from £19.

Theatre on the Steps, Bridgnorth, 2pm & 7pm: Bridgnorth's panto, Treasure Island. Tickets from £10.

The Malthouse, Ironbridge, 9pm: Band Krazylegz play classic rock, blues and soul covers.

Alberts Shed, Shrewsbury, 9pm: Three-piece rock band, Watermelon Chronicles play covers and original material. Entry £5.

Alberts Shed, Telford, 9pm: Four piece cover band, Domino Sugar. Entry £5.

The Bull Inn, Shrewsbury, 9pm: Band, Longden Calling present an evening on music aiming to 'dance the blues away'.

Dawley Social Club, 9.15pm: Singer, Just Charlotte, performs back-to-back pop, rock and disco hits.

The Salopian, Shrewsbury, 9.30pm: Four piece acoustic band, The Ronaldos, play covers in a mix of pop, ska and banjo style.

SUNDAY 8