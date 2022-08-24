Notification Settings

Photographer promises unique views at first exhibition in Shrewsbury

By David Tooley

A Shropshire photographer hopes to catch people's eyes and take them away from the chaos of daily life in his first exhibition.

Jordan Stokes. Photo: John Harris
Jordan Stokes has taken what he describes as an alternative look at Shrewsbury’s historic streets, and is also showcasing his view of the Dorset coastline, the environment, London highlights and even a new take on Shrewsbury market.

"It’s a refreshing look at the world around us," he said.

Having suffered with his own mental health issues, Jordan describes his love of photography as both inspiring and therapeutic, giving his photography what he says is a "captivating angle and passion you rarely see".

Jordan's exhibition will be at Bear Steps Art Gallery at St Alkmond's Square, in Shrewsbury, from 10am to 4pm until Saturday September 3.

Entry is free and visitors can also take a look at the exceptional artwork and soft furnishings created by Charlotte Durie; both featuring in the Shrewsbury Art Week.

David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

