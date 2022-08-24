Photographer promises unique views at first exhibition in Shrewsbury

Jordan Stokes. Photo: John Harris

Jordan Stokes has taken what he describes as an alternative look at Shrewsbury’s historic streets, and is also showcasing his view of the Dorset coastline, the environment, London highlights and even a new take on Shrewsbury market.

"It’s a refreshing look at the world around us," he said.

Having suffered with his own mental health issues, Jordan describes his love of photography as both inspiring and therapeutic, giving his photography what he says is a "captivating angle and passion you rarely see".

Jordan's exhibition will be at Bear Steps Art Gallery at St Alkmond's Square, in Shrewsbury, from 10am to 4pm until Saturday September 3.