Queen's Baton Relay in Shrewsbury - route, road closures and entertainment times

Kadeena Cox OBE passes the Baton to Declan James at the launch of the Birmingham 2022 Queen's Baton Relay on October 7 2021

The baton has been carried across Africa, Asia, South America and Oceania ahead in recent months ahead of the games, which start in Birmingham on July 28.

Two weeks after its 25-day tour around England began, the baton reaches Shropshire on July 18 when it heads from Liverpool to Shrewsbury via Newcastle-under-Lyme and Stoke-on-Trent.

Shrewsbury baton relay route and time

The Birmingham 2022 Queen's Baton will arrive at Shrewsbury Sports Village via helicopter on Monday. After it's taken on a lap of the track it will then be driven to Shrewsbury Flaxmill Maltings, arriving at 5.20pm.

From there it will be carried to Shrewsbury Castle, arriving at 5.30pm where it will be met by a private Civic Welcome.

15 minutes later the baton will weave its way through the town to Victoria Quay, heading along Castle Street, St Mary's Street, Dogpole, High Street, Shoplatch, Barker Street and Bridge Street.

The next leg of its journey will begin at 6.10pm when the baton will sail along the River Severn on the Sabrina and a boat from Pengwern Boat Club. It will then arrive at The Quarry at 6.30pm.

Shrewsbury road closures

Roads will be closed in the town from 4.30pm. The closed streets will be:

St Michael’s Street

Spring Gardens

Castle Gates

Castle Street

St Mary’s Street

Dogpole

Wyle Cop

High Street

Mardol Head

Shoplatch

Bellstone

Barker Street

Mardol Quay

Smithfield Road

Roushill

Raven Meadows

Victoria Quay

Victoria Avenue

All are due to reopen by 6.10pm.

All town centre car parks will remain. Vehicles parked in Barker Street, St Austin Friars and Bellstone car park will be able to leave via Welsh Bridge until 20 minutes before the baton passes through. The same timescale applies to those parked in Raven Meadows, who will have to leave town towards Coton Hill.

With roads closed and the town centre expected to be busy, organisers are asking people to attend in plenty of time and to use alternative travel methods if possible.

The park and ride bus service from Meole Brace and Oxon will be extended, with the last buses leaving no later than 10pm from Bellstone by The Loopy Shrew. The bus station will not be accessible during the road closure period, neither will bus stops along the route.

During this time buses will be arriving and departing from the temporary bus terminals at New Park Road near Beacalls Lane, by Theatre Severn, or from Abbey Foregate Car Park, during the closure.

Entertainment

The Quarry will be the hub for entertainment from 4pm, off the back of a weekend of music that featured Madness, Wet Wet Wet and Belinda Carlisle.

Entertainment