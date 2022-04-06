Bike extravaganza in Telford this weekend

Telford Town Park

Telford Town Park will be playing host to a packed schedule of fun, and free biking activities as the borough council celebrates the relaunch of its popular Bike Hub.

Councillor Carolyn Healy, cabinet member for climate change, green spaces, natural and historic environment and cultural services, said: “There’s something for everyone – whether you’re new to bikes or a keen cyclist, young or old – we’ve got guided scenic rides, ‘learn to ride’ sessions, tandem ‘try-outs’ and much, much more.

"Even better, these activities are all free, with bikes and helmets provided!”

Telford Bike Hub is located in Telford Town Park, behind the Visitor Centre

The Big Biking Weekend activities include the following on Saturday, April 9:

Tandems try out: 10am-4pm

SmartWater bike marking: 10am-4pm

Meet Justin the unicycle juggler: 10:30am-12noon and 2pm to 3.30pm.

Dr Bike: 11am - 3pm. Bring along your bike and let an experienced mechanic check everything on your bike from wheels, brakes, gears and tyre pressure to lights, racks, pedals, saddles and more.

There are also learn to ride sessions for children, and a chance to ride to Coalport, with a stop off at the Brewery Inn for refreshments.

On Sunday, April 10, there will be more tandem try outs, SmartWater bike marking and Dr Bike, as well as a family ride in the Town Park from 11am to 1pm, bike maintenance sessions and an adult learn to ride session from 3.30pm to 4.30pm.