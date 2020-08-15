People encouraged to shop local when Shropshire Virtual Show comes to town

The Shropshire Virtual Show will feature a full day of entertainment, plus public competitions and a shopping village, all accessed through an online showground on August 22.

The fundraising event has been put together by a group of Shropshire charities to entertain people at home as well as offer performers and traders the opportunity to still showcase their talents in the absence of live events this year.

While free to enjoy, visitors will be able to make a charitable donation, with proceeds going to The Cavalier Centre, League of Friends to Rober Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital, The Movement Centre, Dog A.I.D. and Shropshire Rural Communities Charity.

The shopping village, which is sponsored by environmental consultants Evan Thomas & Sons, features traders offering a range of products and services including pet portraits, eco skincare and floral bouquets.

Sue Chadwick, from Broseley, who designs and makes bold, silver jewellery and usually sells at local shows and craft fairs, is now making the most of online opportunities.

She said: “I love shows, both as a stall holder and as an enthusiastic buyer and looker. The Shropshire Virtual Show is bringing us together again, albeit in a new way.

"When you are browsing online with family or friends, you can get some great ideas of who loves what and at the same time dropping massive hints as to what you ‘need’ for your birthday, anniversary, even Christmas.”

Sue highlighted the impact the coronavirus pandemic is having, particularly on small businesses and charities, and said she is heartened to see the two come together.

She added: “The most important Covid-19 lesson that has hit home with me is that we are all connected, all need each other and all need to look out for each other.”

One local entrepreneur who has seen a fundamental change in the way they operate since lockdown began is Gemma Mackie, who runs Salix Alternative Clothing.

To her surprise, she said much of the impact has been positive.

“What I thought was going to hit me hard has in fact done the total opposite," said Gemma.

"The first week of lockdown was a worrying time but as the days rolled by my online sales started to rocket. People could not come out to my shop so they had to purchase online.”

Gemma also thinks the Shropshire Virtual Show is a brilliantly innovative idea for connecting people as we all deal with the ‘new normal’.

She added: “It will enable those who don't feel comfortable heading out to busy festivals in the unreliable British weather to be entertained and be able to shop from the comfort of their own home.”

The shopping village will feature alongside over 70 other performances, films and workshops across eight arenas, between 10am and 9pm.

Highlights on the day include cooking demonstrations from celebrity chefs Marcus Bean, ‘Shropshire Lad’ Adam Purnell and MasterChef winner Saliha Mahmood-Ahmed, plus an action-packed display from Upper Cut Fight Stunt Show and a magical tale about a dream that comes to life from equestrian theatre team Theatrick.

For more information visit shropshirevirtualshow.com