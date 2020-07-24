Shrewsbury Flower Show to be held virtually and include live Q&A

This year would have been the 133rd Shrewsbury Flower Show if not for the pandemic, but the Shropshire Horticultural Society will still hold an event next month.

The virtual event will run between 12pm and 8pm on Friday, August 14, and Saturday, August 15, on the Shrewsbury Flower Show social media pages, predominately on the main Facebook page and YouTube.

Links to videos, photographs and competition results will also feature on the show’s website: shrewsburyflowershow.org.uk/virtual-shrewsbury-flower-show/.

Those who are less familiar with social media channels are being encouraged to ask relatives or neighbours to help them access the event.

The horticultural society's marketing chair Amanda Jones said: “It would be a shame to just do nothing on those two days in August. Having posted a comment on Facebook to see whether people would be interested, the feedback was positive and so it inspired me to see what we could come up with.

“We’re holding some of our typical competitions found in the Severn and Dingle Marquees, for children, along with a colouring competition kindly sponsored by Scribble Inc. Entry is easy and prizes will include free entry to classes and the next Shrewsbury Flower Show.

"Full details can be found on the web page as well as our social media, and entries close August 1.

“The event has already generated some terrific interest from some of the show’s regular exhibitors and traders, some of whom are offering discounts. These businesses will feature throughout the two days as well as on the website.”

David Domoney will appear on a Zoom Q&A at the virtual festival Penny Meadmore, one of this year's celebrity gardeners

Last year's celebrity gardener visitor David Domoney and Penny Meadmore, who was due to appear this year, will join Margaret Thrower and Alan Wilding for a free gardeners' question and answer session, to be held over Zoom.

Shropshire chefs James Sherwin, Chris Burt, Paul Crowe and mixologist James Hitchen have already been filmed putting together culinary delicacies and mixing cocktails.

The Christians, who headlined the show a number of years ago, have provided a personal message along with a couple of lockdown tracks. Footlights Dance School have shared some of their recent performances, and the society has a montage of photographs overlaid with singing from Of One Accord.

Amanda Jones said: “We are still fine-tuning the itinerary for the two days. Those interested should keep an eye on our Facebook page (facebook.com/ShrewsburyFlowerShow/) so they don’t miss out.”