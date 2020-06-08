Menu

Advertising

University's public lectures go online in lockdown

By Rob Smith | Telford | What's On | Published:

Free lectures on subjects as varied as sports coaching during lockdown, wellbeing and witchcraft in 17th century Iceland will be streamed online.

The Southwater One building, which houses University Centre Telford

University Centre Telford, part of the University of Wolverhampton, has been live-streaming public lectures that are free to listen to, although places must be pre-booked.

It is part of the university's long-standing public lecture programme, taken online using the Zoom platform during the coronavirus pandemic.

One lecture is streamed a week, usually at 6pm, with 'Coaching in an Uncertain Climate' to go ahead this Wednesday evening. Dr Shaun Galloway, a senior lecturer in sports coaching, will lead the lecture and a question and answer session.

Places can be booked for free through UCTelford.eventbrite.com. Call 01952 277777 or email enquiries@uctelford.co.uk to learn more.

What's On Entertainment Telford Local Hubs News Education
Rob Smith

By Rob Smith
Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based at Ketley in Telford.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News