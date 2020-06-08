University's public lectures go online in lockdown

University Centre Telford, part of the University of Wolverhampton, has been live-streaming public lectures that are free to listen to, although places must be pre-booked.

It is part of the university's long-standing public lecture programme, taken online using the Zoom platform during the coronavirus pandemic.

One lecture is streamed a week, usually at 6pm, with 'Coaching in an Uncertain Climate' to go ahead this Wednesday evening. Dr Shaun Galloway, a senior lecturer in sports coaching, will lead the lecture and a question and answer session.

Places can be booked for free through UCTelford.eventbrite.com. Call 01952 277777 or email enquiries@uctelford.co.uk to learn more.