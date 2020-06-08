Advertising
University's public lectures go online in lockdown
Free lectures on subjects as varied as sports coaching during lockdown, wellbeing and witchcraft in 17th century Iceland will be streamed online.
University Centre Telford, part of the University of Wolverhampton, has been live-streaming public lectures that are free to listen to, although places must be pre-booked.
It is part of the university's long-standing public lecture programme, taken online using the Zoom platform during the coronavirus pandemic.
One lecture is streamed a week, usually at 6pm, with 'Coaching in an Uncertain Climate' to go ahead this Wednesday evening. Dr Shaun Galloway, a senior lecturer in sports coaching, will lead the lecture and a question and answer session.
Places can be booked for free through UCTelford.eventbrite.com. Call 01952 277777 or email enquiries@uctelford.co.uk to learn more.
Advertising
Login or Register to comment