Shropshire gardens opening up to visitors

The gardens can be visited as part of the National Garden Scheme, which raises funds for cancer and caring charities.

A three-acre south facing garden is opening up to the public on Saturday.

Cruckfield House in Shrewsbury features a formally designed, informally and intensively planted garden with a variety of unusual herbaceous plants with many species trees and shrubs, surrounds a large pond with a bog and moisture-loving plants.

There is also an ornamental kitchen garden with pretty outbuildings, rose and peony walk, courtyard fountain garden and large shrubbery and extensive clematis collection, topiary, large rockery and a lily pond.

Ruthall Manor in Bridgnorth will also be opening on Saturday.

The garden is offset by a mature collection of specimen trees, divided into sections, and linked by winding paths.

The front lawn flanked by striking borders, which extends to a gravel, art garden and ha-ha.

Clematis and roses scramble through an eclectic collection of wrought-iron work, unique pottery and secluded seating. A horse pond features primulas, iris and bog plants.

Advertising

A multi-award-winning garden will be available to explore on Sunday.

Windy Ridge in Telford features more than 1,000 species of plants, which are organised by colours.

For more information visit ngs.org.uk

Gardens opening this week: