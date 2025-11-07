I discovered urban beauty at a fine dining restaurant in one of the world’s coolest neighbourhoods - and it’s a real treat for the West Midlands

There’s a lot going on in Digbeth - Birmingham’s creative quarter.

The Peaky Blinders is being filmed at the newly opened Digbeth Loc studios, MasterChef has moved there, it’s home to some of the city's best bars and restaurants and there are plans afoot for much more.

One day a tram might run along the tracks laid down over a year ago, you never know. There’s a fair bit of building work around, that’s for sure. Although this has caused concern for some locals who are wary of over gentrification with a ‘Keep Digbeth S**t’ campaign launched previously.

But it all adds to the eclectic charm of Diggers.

And the issues didn’t stop this iconic Brummie district - which sits just outside the main bit of Birmingham city centre - from being recently named among the coolest neighbourhoods in the world, no less.

Time Out placed it at number 13 - higher than Red Hook in New York (14th), Sheung Wan, Hong Kong (30th) and Glen Park, San Francisco (35th).

With Digbeth being home to some amazing street art, a vibrant creative community, the Custard Factory and some of the most charming historic pubs, it’s a fully deserved acclamation.

And one of Digbeth’s jewels is 670 Grams - a fine dining restaurant on Gibb Street in the Custard Factory - right next to the uber cool Green Man.

670 Grams restaurant in Digbeth, Birmingham

670 Grams has been winning over food fans since it opened 25 years ago by Michelin trained chef Kray Treadwell who has worked with Glyn Purnell. The restaurant name is inspired by the weight of his daughter when she was born prematurely.

These days the kitchen at 670 Grams is run by Sacha Townsend who was appointed head chef in April with Kray being the executive chef.

Guardian and MasterChef food critic Grace Dent are among its recent diners - who heaped praise on the venue for serving up ‘a cascade of small meaningful bowls’.

670 Grams restaurant in Digbeth, Birmingham

670 Grams restaurant in Digbeth, Birmingham

670 Grams restaurant in Digbeth, Birmingham

670 Grams restaurant in Digbeth, Birmingham

670 Grams restaurant in Digbeth, Birmingham

670 Grams restaurant in Digbeth, Birmingham

670 Grams restaurant in Digbeth, Birmingham

This is my first visit. The venue is definitely worthy of its spot among the Digbeth cool-erati. Fine dining isn’t formal and stuffy here. It’s dark and stark, bold, industrial and citified. But the welcome is warm and the vibes are relaxed.

So often in life, it’s the little details that elevate an experience. And there was much to admire in the details at 670 Grams.

A note from chef Kray himself was left at our table outlining his vision for our tasting menu with a list of dishes included.

It was a beautiful journey inspired by the likes of the No.14 bus, Brummie slang, the smells of the Balti Triangle and the cheer of the nearby Birmingham City St Andrews stadium.

You may wonder how this urban Brummie-ness can be recreated in food - well I can assure you it was an experience to relish.

Fine flavours flowed through each dish from the welcoming bone broth to the Ratte Potato to the Englefield Estate Venison - the tastes were exquisite.

One highlight was the Kray FC branded Veal sweetbread served with hot sauce and autumn truffle. Fun and fresh, it was served at a perfectly ideal temperature. This was delicate food served with dedication and precision.

670 Grams restaurant in Digbeth, Birmingham

670 Grams restaurant in Digbeth, Birmingham

670 Grams restaurant in Digbeth, Birmingham

670 Grams restaurant in Digbeth, Birmingham

670 Grams restaurant in Digbeth, Birmingham

The Ratte Potato was a dish featuring smoked eel milk, creme fraiche and chive. It’s definitely the first time I’ve ever tried eel milk. The combination of creamy goodness and textures were a tonic to the gloomy autumn weather on the turn.

My favourite course was the BBQ Flatbread served with IOW tomato, mussel ragu, and truffle pecorino. The cheese and heat of the bread with a tomato tang and fishy edge were a delightfully comfortable combination amid so many exciting varied ingredients and flavours arriving on our table in swift succession.

Our pre-dessert Milk Street with crumble and ice cream was deliciously sweet and the Fruits of Chinatown dessert was equally as impressive - featuring Tulakalam, mandarin curd, burnt white chocolate and pork crackling served in a chilled mandarin skin. It’s not everyday you get pork and chocolate served in the same dish - the crispy meat added an interesting depth to the dish, it has to be said.

We also enjoyed a gorgeous glass of cool Viognier white wine. The drinks list was extensive and there were a range of cocktails, with space for pre-dinner drinks too.

It was a fantastic way to spend a Saturday afternoon.

In addition to its tasting menu there are a range of lunch menus and a Sunday dinner on the last Sunday of the month - so plenty of opportunities to experience this quirky, creative restaurant and its bold flavours.

There’s loads going on in Digbeth, no wonder it’s achieved global cool status - and its venues like 670 Grams that make it the incredible destination it is.