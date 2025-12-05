New tea room opens and provides permanent home for Ironbridge Detective Trail

Called The Agency, it is located at 33 High Street in Ironbridge and has a character-led themed interior with a classic look in keeping with the building and local area.

The unit was previously home to Restaurant Severn and most recently The Little Christmas Shop & Mrs Claus' Kitchen, and sits just a stone's throw from the world-famous Iron Bridge.

The Agency's owner Angie Bainbridge said her aim was to bring together hospitality, retail and cultural activities to encourage visitors to spend more time in the historic village.

It is open every day and sells seasonal afternoon teas with a different theme based on events such as Christmas, Mother's Day and Valentine's Day. It will also sell curated giftware in keeping with the relevant seasonal theme.

The café received a business start-up grant through Telford & Wrekin Council's Pride in Our High Street programme and an exceptional grant.

That is being used to help fund promotional materials following the official launch of the Ironbridge Detective trail in August which features illustrations of animator Leo Wright's characters Billy and Richmond from his The Big Bad Wolf film.

Ms Bainbridge, who provided the investment for the Ironbridge Detective Trail, will run the project from an adapted room upstairs where they will screen the film, sell collectible merchandise and offer the chance to become involved in future club activities.

Telford councillor Ollie Vickers joins The Agency's owner Angie Bainbridge and team member Libby Hurd to mark the launch of the new café in Ironbridge

She said: "Since its launch, the Ironbridge Detective Trail has been met with overwhelming enthusiasm from local families, visitors and independent businesses alike, with its blend of storytelling, heritage, and hands-on discovery.

"Building on this success, I wanted to take the experience one step further. The vision is to create a dedicated hospitality space that will serve not only as a welcoming retreat but also as a permanent home for the trail itself.

"By combining them, the aim is to enrich the visitor experience, support the high street and foster an even stronger sense of connection to Ironbridge's unique charm and heritage."

Councillor Ollie Vickers, Telford & Wrekin Council's cabinet member for the economy and transport, added: "The launch of the Ironbridge trail in August is helping to put Ironbridge businesses firmly in the spotlight.

"We're thrilled to see The Agency Patisserie & Tea Rooms open its doors in Ironbridge at the heart of the Ironbridge Detective Trail.

"This tea room will allow visitors to shop and relax and not only supports the trail experience but also strengthens the connection between visitors and the high street by encouraging them to stay longer and engage with local businesses.

"It's a great way to increase footfall, promote neighbouring independent businesses and strengthen the area's cultural and economic vibrancy."