I visited one of Shropshire's most idyllic restaurants and discovered a first among equals

The Charlton Arms is one of Shropshire’s most idyllic restaurants. Located beside the picturesque River Teme, at Teme Weir, it was hewn from local stone and occupies a prominent position.

In recent times, it’s been restored to its former glories by owners Amy and Cedric Bosi, though, in truth, that narrative does them an injustice.

The Charlton Arms, at Ludford Bridge, in Ludlow, has both been restored to former glories and then improved to new highs.

It now boasts comfortable guest rooms, an extensive terrace, and looks resplendent with its neatly-painted exterior, extensive dining room space and exceptional menu.

The Charlton Arms is the only venue in Shropshire to boast a Michelin Bib Gourmand – in the absence of any Michelin stars, that makes it first among equals.

Offering what Michelin describes as great food at afford prices, it also holds two AA rosettes for culinary excellence.

And beyond its 12 en-suite rooms and large dining area, The Charlton also has a popular pub that celebrates the best of local ales, as well as offering a carefully designed and eclectic wine list.

Little wonder Guardian food critic Jay Rayner remembered his visit as one where he’d enjoyed a great dinner and a killer breakfast.

The Charlton Arms in Ludlow

It’s not just that The Charlton Arms does the important things well. Yes, food and service are habitually high quality.

However, it also has a great sourcing policy, where all its meat is reared within the Marches and many other ingredients are locally sourced. The venue offers a mid-point between casual dining and offering dishes that are elevated to something beyond the norm.

It offers affordable special occasion dining on a menu that’s sufficiently good value to make it the sort of place that people can return to again and again, without breaking the bank.

Along with his wife, Amy, Cedric Bosi has been the driving force in elevating standards. His own story is remarkable and deserves some re-telling. He came to Ludlow many years ago when his brother, Claude, owned Hibiscus, a restaurant in the town centre that went on to claim two Michelin stars before relocating to London. Hibiscus was, and remains, the best restaurant that Shropshire ever had.

Cedric’s journey was intended to be temporary. Having grown up in Lyon with parents who ran a bistro, he wanted to improve his English language skills and thought time in his brother’s restaurant would help him to do that.

When he was not working in the restaurant, he worked free of charge in a local pub, The Church Inn, so that he could engage with the locals and become proficient at English.

In fact, he became so proficient and was so adept at hospitality that he eventually took over the place in its entirety, and for some years has run that, as well as The Charlton Arms.

Delicious dishes at The Charlton Arms near the River Teme

When he took on The Charlton Arms, it was down at heel. It had a reasonable bar, but little else that made it stand out. Certainly, it had none of the accolades that it now enjoys. The improved standards have been the product of good decisions and hard work.

The venue has not been built around a particular chef, as so many hospitality businesses are, but around a high quality, seasonal menu that offers stunning ingredients in French-inspired dishes.

So the starters including a fish soup, with gruyère, rouille and crostini, there’s a double baked cheese souffle with a cheese and chive sauce, and there’s a light and citrussy octopus carpaccio with an orange and grapefruit salad, with sourdough.

Amid all of the burgers, steaks, and exceptional fish and chips, there’s also a range of exceptional chef specials.

Those include a pork tenderloin wellington, with braised red cabbage, and dauphinoise potatoes; a rump of lamb, with minted peas, broad beans, a crispy bon bon, and fondant potatoes, and chicken cordon blue, with tomato salad, wholegrain mustard dressing, and skinny fries. There are classic British ingredients, like Devonshire crab that’s served with a mixed leaf salad, lemon mayo, and skinny fries, and that sits alongside a Cornish cod fillet, with spinach, a mussel and paprika sauce, and saute new potates.

Truly, there’s a dish for every occasion on an inventive and ever-changing menu that features great ingredients, and classic dishes that are prepared with panache.

Prawn toast at The Charlton Arms near the River Teme

On my latest visit, I started with a prawn toast – though the dish was not to be confused with the fatty-but-delicious variant that you might find in a local takeaway. Rather than a cheap slice of deep fried white bread, the ‘toast’ comprised crispy rice that had been topped with sliced prawns and herbs and covered with a flavoursome emulsion.

It showed considerable imagination and technical skill on the part of the chef and helped get dinner off to a great start.

The main was beef rib with mash, the most comforting dish imaginable. The beef was remarkably good. Having been cooked low and slow, it was the acme of tender and fell apart under the knife.

Pink, soft, and delicious, it was coated in a rich, deep, viscous sauce that elevated the dish to a higher plane. A hug on the plate, the rib was a memorable main that had been executed with considerable skill.

The lemon tart was a bona fide classic at The Charlton Arms in Ludlow

Dessert was a bona fide classic, a zingy, sharp lemon tart with a pastry that was short and buttery and a filling that was creamy and celebrated the best of citrus flavour.

Service was exceptional throughout. Staff take a lead from the venue’s owner and are welcoming, engaged and attentive.

The Charlton Arms has reached a new high on its journey. It looks great, the location remains idyllic, and standards have been elevated to higher levels.

It’s the sort of venue that other owners, chefs, and front of house staff could learn from as it gets the basics right and delivers the most enjoyable experience on a consistent basis.

Sample Menu

Starters

Fish Soup, Gruyère, & Crostini £8.50

Merguez Scotch Egg, Apple &

Fennel Remoulade £8.50

Double Baked Cheese Soufflé,

Cheese & Chive Sauce £8.50

Main courses

Asparagus Tortelloni, Lemon Butter,

Pesto & Aged Parmesan £17.50

Pork Tenderloin Wellington, Braised

Red Cabbage, Dauphinoise

Potatoes £27.50

Cornish Cod Fillet, Spinach, Mussel

& Paprika Sauce, Sauté New

Potatoes £27.50

Desserts

Vanilla Panna Cotta, Poached

Rhubarb & Shortbread £7

Chocolate Fondant & Mint

Chocolate Ice Cream £8.50