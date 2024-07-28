I visited a family favourite Bewdley pub to find out if the food was as good as I remembered - here's my verdict

https://da.ily/x9160fs

It could always be replied upon for good quality food and a pleasant atmosphere.

But it had been a long time since I last stepped through the door of The Running Horse Inn so, as my husband Neil and I were in the area, I thought it was the perfect time to pay this popular spot another visit.

The Running Horse, which is situated at Long Bank on the outskirts of the town of Bewdley, is a Chef & Brewer, part of the Greene King chain of pubs.

The Running Horse at Long Bank, Bewdley

The pub’s website states that, according to popular legend, its name comes from the sheep rustlers who partook in cross-border raids into England from over the Welsh border and reputedly fled through Welsh Gate.

Today, it’s a lovely mix of old and modern with timber beams running along the ceiling of the welcoming dining area.

The inside of the dining room

It was a Sunday night and it seemed pretty quiet when we arrived but we were told by the member of staff who showed us to our table that it had been a busy day of roast lunch bookings.

We were given the Sunday menu to peruse which included offerings such as seven-hour slow-cooked rib of beef, roast pork loin, roast turkey and Woodland Mushroom Bourguignon Wellington.

There was also a selection of main courses from the main menu such as hand-battered cod and chips, lamb shank shepherd’s pie and their signature burger.

Vegetarians and vegans appeared to be well-catered for with numerous options and the restaurant also offered a tailored gluten-free menu to help people with allergies.

From the starters section of the menu, Neil opted to start with the pork, apple and cider terrine.

It was served with toasted sourdough bread, whipped herb butter and caramelised red onion chutney.

I chose the rosemary and chive chicken strips, which came with a honey and ale barbecue sauce.

They arrived at our table pretty quickly and were both generous portions.

The flavoursome terrine was a huge hit with Neil who said he could easily have eaten it again it was so good.

The chicken strips were also tasty and I loved the crunchy coating which looked a bit like cornflakes.