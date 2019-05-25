Facelift on way as pub near Shifnal taken on by new owners

The Seven Stars, in Beckbury, near Shifnal, closed to customers at the end of March and has now been given a new lease of life with the independent chain Craft & Jam taking it over.

The Shropshire-based company is planning a programme of renovation work which will include creating an open plan trading space and a bar outside to serve food.

The three-month renovation will leave the venue closed until late July or August, and reopening as a mix between an American smokehouse and a British pie house.

The sale was completed by property specialist James A Baker, which has sold a number of pubs throughout Shropshire in 2019, including in Telford and Shrewsbury.

Amy Potter, from James A Baker, said: “We are pleased to secure the sale of the property on behalf of our client to an experienced local operator who will be investing in the site and securing its long term future.

Craft & Jam already operates The Malthouse and The Swan, both in Ironbridge, The Last Inn, in Newport, and The Bull in Rodington between Shrewsbury and Telford.

The chain focuses on craft beer, live music and food made from local and ethically sourced ingredients where possible.