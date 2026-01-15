Bridgnorth’s brainbox Ben Spicer won a share of £23,000 with a sensational performance on the hit ITV1 show this week.

Wearing his snazzy shirt covered in lemons, Ben's zesty showing left The Governess with a bitter taste in her mouth.

The 29-year-old was so quick to the buzzer that fans of the show were calling for him to be made a Chaser himself.

Ben, a previous Mastermind finalist, works at the Bassa Villa pub in Bridgnorth - and runs a pub quiz there twice a month.

He watched his glorious moment on Tuesday night (January 13), kitted out in his lucky lemon shirt, in the pub with friends, regulars and his biggest fan - his proud mum Fran.

“It was a really nice atmosphere,” he said. “Lot’s of people were congratulating me and someone bought me a pint.”

Bridgnorth quiz maestro Ben Spicer celebrates his win with sister Mary at the Bassa Villa pub

The show, in which Ben led his team’s rampant victory charge in the final chase, was actually filmed 15 months ago, in October 2024.

His share of the winnings, a tasty £5,750, landed in his bank account a couple of weeks after filming, but Ben had been sworn to secrecy about how he got on until after the show was aired.

“People have been interrogating me the whole time,” he laughed.

In the final chase, Ben and the team set a huge target of 22 - though The Governess has caught teams before with as many as 26.

However, a disastrous first minute left her with too much to do and she only managed a total of 14, sparking jubilation among the team.