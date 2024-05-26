Watch: Bridgnorth carnival dodges the weather as crowds flock to see the floats

Organisers say it was one of the carnival's best turnouts even though the weekend's weather forecast had predicted rain showers and thunderstorms that had threatened to dampen the carnival as it returned for 2024.

But the procession managed to make its way through town long before the showers arrived.

Dozens of decorated floats left Bridgnorth Livestock Market at noon and wound their way through the streets of the town led by 'Carnival Royalty' and hairdresser to the stars Royston Blythe.

People lined the streets and floats trundled down the High Street at 1pm before they made their way down to Low Town and the town's park.

The rides at Bridgnorth Carnival

Organiser James Gittins had said the turnout had been better than expected, despite the gloomy weather forecast.