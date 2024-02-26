Private collector's tour t-shirts and hit records signed by superstars will go under the hammer
Memorabilia from a host of music superstars on tours dating back to the eighties will go under the hammer at an auction this week.
Old tour t-shirts, signed records and album sleeves for band including Bon Jovi, Def Leppard and Simply Red will be among the lots up for sale at Stourbridge-based Fieldings Auctioneers Ltd, in Mill Race Lane on Wednesday.
A plaque from Dio's 1987 Dream Evil Tour and sweatshirts are featured.
Dating to around the 1980s the collection has come from the estate of band tour manager the late Dee McLoughlin and features more than 500 lots of cameras, vinyls, autographs, record players, film and music posters and much more.
The auction of the entire collection of 576 lots will be run on one day via internet streaming from 10am. Viewing will be on Tuesday from 10am - 4pm by appointment and must be pre-booked.
For more details phone 01384 444140.