Shropshire venues to host leading folk artists

Folk singer George Boomsma will kick of Folk Shire

Throughout the autumn, Shire Folk is touring an artist for three days in separate venues in Hereford, Ludlow and Bridgnorth.

The venues include Violets Tea Room on Waterloo Terrace in Bridgnorth; Ludlow Distillery in Bromfield and The Jam Factory in Widemarsh Street, Hereford.

The first acts to hit the stage will be George Boomsma, a singer songwriter from Northallerton, North Yorkshire who will be in Ludlow on September 21, Hereford on September 22, and Bridgnorth on September 23.

He will be followed by Lady Nade, a multi-award winning eclectic Folk and Americana singer-songwriter in October, and BBC Radio 2 Young Folk Awards nominee, Amelia Coburn. who plays the venues in November.