Clarinet player Poppy is special guest for sinfonia's opening concert

Poppy Beddoe

In much demand as a soloist and a chamber musician, Poppy performs extensively throughout the UK and Europe.

She graduated in music from King's College London in 2014, followed by a studying a Masters at the Royal Academy of Music in 2016.

Poppy is the co-artistic director of the Berkshire Chamber Music Festival and a teacher at the Royal Academy of Music Junior Department.

She has recently signed a recording contract with Ulysses Arts and released her debut album, Soliloquy, in December last year. She is also looking forward to recording a concerto written for her by Matthew Taylor with the BBC National Orchestra of Wales. She will première the concerto with the Farnham Sinfonia this year. Also this year she will be the Artist in Residence of the Clifton International Music Festival.