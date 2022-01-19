Bridgnorth Carnival set to return

David Gough, Christian Lea, James and Nicky Gittins are all hoping to bring the Bridgnorth Carnival back with a bang this year

Organiser James Gittins is looking for volunteers, stall holders, traders and community groups to take floats on the carnival procession as organisers look ahead to the big day in June.

The carnival was last held in 2019.

James said: "We are looking for volunteers for the carnival, which will be held on Friday, June 3.

"It is a bank holiday, and it coincides with the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

"The carnival has been missing for a few years and a few of us decided that we wanted to bring it back. What better time to resurrect it?"

Planned for the carnival is a large procession, beginning at the livestock market and parading through town towards Severn Park, followed by live music and a chance for local traders to display their wares.

"The procession will start at around 12noon on Friday, and we are looking for people to take floats on the procession. We have had offers of help from the Rotary and the Bridgnorth Lions, and we have got a few floats and traders and acts lined up, but we want more.

"We want to make it the best Bridgnorth Carnival ever."

This is not the only call for volunteers for a Bridgnorth event that is due to take place this summer.