Classic car restored by Bridgnorth apprentices comes third in global competition for charity

The 1954 Lancia Aurelia was renovated at Classic Motor Cars (CMC), raising more than £30,000 for UNICEF.

The car was one of hundreds from around the world entered in the Concours and came third in the Post War Grand Tourer class.

There were 245 cars entered into the competition in 18 classes ranging from pre-war preservation to 1980s supercars. A panel of expert judges was assigned to each class, to arrive at a Best of Class, which then went through to the final round of judging.

David Barzilay, who owns the car and is a director at the firm on Stanmore Business Park, said: “It’s great that the car came third. It was up against vehicles from all over the world including the USA.

"It is a huge tribute to apprentices who have worked on the car during its four-year restoration, including local lads Harry Ruffell-Hazell, 20, Ben Morris, 22, and Hayden Cooper, 19.

"CMC is renowned for its restoration of classic cars and is the only company to have won restoration of the year twice. This award is special as it’s the first one that this car has won and it would not have received it without the work of many apprentices who have worked on the vehicle during the restoration process.”

The team of more than 40 judges included rock legend Nick Mason from Pink Floyd, Olympic cyclist and UNICEF ambassador Sir Chris Hoy, five-times Le Mans winner Derek Bell, Chasing Classic Cars TV star Wayne Carini, Goodwood's The Duke of Richmond, Andrea Zagato of the famous design house, Hagerty CEO McKeel Hagerty, classic car dealer Gregor Fisken, racer Lyn St James and Pebble Beach concours chairman Sandra Button.

Winner of the competition was the Mercedes-Benz 300 SLR ‘722’ which Stirling Moss drove to victory in the 1955 Mille Miglia.

Nigel Woodward, managing director of CMC, said: “I am immensely proud of the achievement of our apprentices. To receive global recognition at this level so early in their careers can only spur them on to even greater things."