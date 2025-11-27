Newport Christmas lights switch-on ‘even better than ever,’ says mayor

This year saw Newport's annual Christmas light switch-on event transformed for the first time into an all-day affair.

Mayor, Councillor Thomas Janke, praised the team behind the event, describing the day as “fantastic” and “even better than the traditional Friday evening event of years past.”

“A huge thank you to the amazing Newport Shropshire Town Council and the Newport Carnival teams for all their hard work and dedication in putting together such a fantastic event,” he said.

Santa gets set to make an entrance on his motorbike

“It was a very long day for everyone involved, but judging by the smiles, atmosphere and turnout, I think it went down really well with most people."

The town centre was buzzing from morning onwards as visitors explored around 45 market stalls offering festive food, gifts and crafts.

Attractions included a giant Snowglobe - popular for both photos and playful ‘snowball fights’ - and a living nativity.

A Newport Town Council spokesperson said the atmosphere was “amazing” throughout the day.

The town's high street was closed for an all-day market

“It was wonderful to see so many happy, smiling faces,” they said.

“The entertainment was fantastic too! Visitors enjoyed our giant snowglobe and the living nativity. The funfair was on top form, and Nova Panto created a magical grotto where children could meet Santa.”

The stage programme opened with a lively set from Blozone before local groups lit up the day with performances from Burton Borough School, Tibberton Primary, Newport Junior School, Newport Male Voice Choir, Urban Outsteppers and Newport Musical Theatre Academy.

Nova Panto later returned with an interactive Christmas game show that led neatly into the lantern parade.

Leaving from the Guildhall and led by the Adams Band, the parade featured lanterns handmade by The Hub Youth Club, Burton Borough Art Club, Girl Guides, Brownies, Rainbows and Newport Community Library.

Carla Fitzgerald enjoys the snowglobe with her nieces

Civic dignitaries, the Town Crier and Santa joined the procession, with Santa carrying the Mayor and the winner of the town's Christmas Card Competition, Elspeth, to the stage for the big moment.

At 6pm, Elspeth pressed the button and illuminated Newport with this year’s Christmas lights display, sparking cheers from the crowd.

The Council spokesperson added a series of special thanks, including to the Newport Carnival committee for their “incredible support,” and to Newport Costa Coffee for sponsoring the event. Costa and Sundew Court also supported by sponsoring the town’s Christmas trees.

“A huge thank you to everyone who attended and continues to support our wonderful town,” the spokesperson said.