Severn Valley Railway’s autumn steam gala featuring nighttime schedule hailed 'resounding success'

The gala, held between September 18 and 21, was the Severn Valley Railway's (SVR) first major enthusiast event since the full line reopened following a major landslip earlier this year, and attracted 5,700 visitors.

The weekend was also an opportunity to celebrate the SVR’s 60th anniversary with an ambitious and atmospheric programme of steam-powered action.

The centrepiece of the gala was a spectacular 60-hour continuous running schedule, with locomotives in action day and night from early Friday morning through to Sunday evening, bringing back overnight running for the first time in several years.

Passing in the night - 73082 'Camelot' and 35006 P&O. Photo: Bob Green

Jonathan ‘Gus’ Dunster, SVR managing director, said: “The feedback has been overwhelmingly positive. It was heartening to see the level of support and enthusiasm, particularly given the challenges of some adverse weather and a few late-running services.

"We’ll certainly look at the learning points for the future, but overall, this was a standout gala.”

The railway said that one of the most talked-about moments of the event was the rare pairing of two National Coal Board locomotives.

GWR Port Talbot Tank No 813, temporarily renumbered as NCB No 11 and fitted with authentic NCB detailing, joined visiting locomotive NCB No 49 from the Tanfield Railway for a double-header that evoked the industrial past in evocative style.

“The return of 813 in its Backworth guise at No 11, alongside the visiting No 49, was a very special moment for our autumn gala,” Mr Dunster added.

“It was a rare opportunity to see two NCB locomotives from the same depot working together again.”

73082 'Camelot' crossing Bewdley viaduct. Photo: Bob Green

The gala also welcomed other headline-making locomotives, visiting the SVR for the first time, including the Merchant Navy 35006 ‘Peninsular and Oriental S. N. Co’ and the BR Standard Class 5 73082 ‘Camelot'.

“This was a strongly supported and very well-received event,” said Gus.

“Well done to everyone across the whole railway – your efforts are very greatly appreciated. Events like this don’t come together without a huge team effort from staff, volunteers, and our many supporters.”

The Severn Valley Railway is in full preparation mode for its next major enthusiast event, the Autumn Diesel Bash, which takes place between October 2 and 5.

Learn more and see timetables plus ticket info at svr.co.uk.