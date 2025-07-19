'A mammoth effort from many people': Engineers complete repairs to Severn Valley Railway landslip-hit bridge as reopening nears

With just a week to go before the reopening of the full SVR line, it’s a critical period for the works to repair Mor Brook bridge, in time for Friday July 25 - when the railway entertains the world-famous Flying Scotsman.

There’ve been some setbacks including flooding and delayed permissions to proceed, but the contractor’s progress on site has been good, as SVR project manager Antony Bartlam said.

The newly repaired bridge

"Last week CML finished the main wall and works started on Monday to get the precast units in place above the arch. This proceeded quicker than planned so backfilling to the underside of our ballast level is now underway.

"The delays have used up all the slack that I’d allowed for in the programme. So, we’ll have to get our follow-on works underway quickly once CML hand the site back to us. That date of July 25 is very much in our sights.

"The SVR must pay for and carry out all the track reinstatement works for the track, although CML have kindly offered to put the bottom ballast in for us free of charge, alongside Network Rail who will ensure the levels are correct.

Finishing touches

"Matt Morgan and the S&T team will re-lay and connect the signalling cable and recommission all the equipment that hasn’t been in use for the past six months.

"We then need to test the track with light engine runs, then with coaching stock. There is always a chance of some slight settlement, and our own permanent way team will carry out any adjustments using their new tamping bank.

Finishing touches

"CML will still be working even after we reopen the line above the bridge, as the arch face needs to be sorted as well as bank reinstatement. Then there’s bank seeding and the de-mobilisation of the site, which will take until the end of the first week in August.

"When Gus (SVR Manager) first told me of the possibility of getting ‘Flying Scotsman’ for the reopening of the full line, there was clearly only one date we could go for – Friday July 25. Everything we’re doing is geared towards this date.

"It has involved a mammoth effort from many people to ensure we can achieve our planned, momentous re-opening. After six months slog, the end is in sight! "