Steam locomotive 'Camelot' to visit Severn Valley Railway for first time ever

The SVR has confirmed that BR Standard Class 5 73082 ‘Camelot’ will join the line-up for its Autumn Steam Gala between September 18 and 21.

It will be the first time the locomotive has visited the railway. it will join the Merchant Navy 35006 ‘Peninsular and Oriental S N & Co’ - also a first-time visitor to the line.

Camelot has been based on the Bluebell Railway in Sussex since 1979, and is owned by the 73082 Camelot Locomotive Society, which was founded to rescue the loco from Barry Scrapyard.

In all 297 withdrawn British Railways steam locomotives were sent to the scrapyard in Wales - with 213 subsequently rescued for the developing railway preservation movement.

73802 'Camelot' will feature at the SVR's Autumn Steam Gala. Photo: Harry Bradley

Jonathan ‘Gus’ Dunster, the SVR’s managing director, said: “We’re delighted that the Bluebell Railway and the 73082 Camelot Locomotive Society have agreed to the loco’s appearance at our event.

"It looks like we’re in for a very exciting event, and it is set to be an impressive collection of first-time visitors. We have another two ‘new to the SVR’ guests in the pipeline, and we will confirm these as soon as we can.

“One of our home fleet will also be making quite a splash during the gala, as GWR Port Talbot Tank 813 will return to traffic after its overhaul, and with a brand new tank, as NCB No 11.

"This is just a temporary livery as the loco will revert to its usual Great Western livery in due course. It’s going to be a rare opportunity to see it in the identity of No 11, without its brass safety valve bonnet and with its cabside number plates removed.”

The Autumn Steam Gala will also feature overnight running on the Friday and Saturday nights, in celebration of the SVR’s 60th anniversary.

The event will be a huge operation for the railway, which will operate continuously for a 60-hour stint.

As well as 813 returning to service, other members of the SVR’s resident steam fleet will be in action, including 4930 ‘Hagley Hall’, 7714, 7802 ‘Bradley Manor’, 13268, 75069 and 1450 operating as an Autotrain.

The Autotrain was a type of passenger train used in the early 20th century, where the steam locomotive could be remotely controlled from the attached carriage.



Advance tickets are discounted by up to 10 per cent alongside multi-day rovers, available online at svr.co.uk.