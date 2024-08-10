Foodie delight as Severn Valley Railway's food and craft fair makes a return

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The heritage railway site is inviting Shropshire residents to the free-to-attend event taking place on August 24 and 25 at The Engine House.

The venue will be open between 10.30am and 5pm each day, with last entry to the fair provided at 4.30pm.

"Dozens of suppliers will be offering treats to tempt the palate," said Severn Valley Railway's assistant commercial manager, Nadia Attwell.

Severn Valley Railway's food and craft fair

"There will be a range of hand-made goods. Stalls will be nestled amongst our full-size locomotives and carriages on display at The Engine House, which is just a few minutes' walk from Highley station."

Entry to the event is free, however there is no on-site parking available for visitors. Severn Valley Railway advises visitors to take a heritage train to The Engine House.

'Freedom of the Line' tickets allow travel along the full length of the railway line for an entire day, or passengers can purchase a short journey ticket to Highley from Kidderminster or Bridgnorth.

Freedom of the Line tickets cost £32 for adults when purchased on the day, and £21 for adults. Family packages are also available.

Tickets can be purchased for cheaper prices when they are bought in advance.

Further information on the event and tickets can be found at: svr.co.uk