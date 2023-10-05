TV reptile expert Mark O'Shea to star at Telford zoo for Halloween

Mark O'Shea, left, with Exotic Zoo owner Scott Adams

Herpetologist, photographer and television personality Mark O'Shea MBE will be paying a visit to the Exotic Zoo for Halloween.

The former curator of reptiles at the West Midland Safari Park became known around the world for his Animal Planet and Discovery Channel adventures.

Filmed between 1999 and 2003, O'Shea's Dangerous Reptiles - known as O'Shea's Big Adventure outside the UK - have aired worldwide, documenting Mark's excursions finding reptiles around the world.

Clocking up dozens of accolades along the way, Mark has several book publications and an honorary Doctor of Science degree from the University of Wolverhampton.

He was appointed Member of the Order of the British Empire in the 2020 Birthday Honours for services to higher education, zoology, reptile conservation and snakebite research.

Now, the renowned snake expert will be visiting one of Telford's biggest attractions for the spooky season.

Telford Exotic Zoo owner, Scott Adams said Mark has been an advocate for the zoo for several years.

"Everyone here has grown up watching his TV shows," Scott added. "He's done talks and training here before for our staff and volunteers.

"This year we wanted to make Halloween extra special after a really wet summer, so we approached him to see if he wanted to do a couple of stage shows for us."

Scott and Mark have worked together to curate the show - called The Deadly Reptile Stage Show - which will feature a host of dangerous reptiles.

Mark will be on stage at the show on October 21, 22, 28 and 29 at 1pm. During half-term, Scott will take to the stage himself to host the show.

Booking is not required, and Mark will be hanging around after the show to sign copies of his books.

Pumpkin picking in the zoo's haunted woods is also set to return for the spooky season, along with edible bugs and a creepy crawly handling cave.