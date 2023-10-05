List of pumpkin picking patches across Shropshire

The pumpkin patch at Northwood, near Wem has been hosting families for several years

Not long after the sunflowers and strawberries disappear from pick-your-own farms the fields fill up with jack-o-lanterns in waiting.

The popular autumnal activity of picking pumpkins has become a mainstay of the spooky season, with many heading to farms for the perfect family photo-op.

Here are a few places across the region where you can pick your perfect pumpkin to prepare for the spooky season:

Northwood Pumpkin Patch, near Wem, SY4 5NN. Open seven days a week from 10am to 4pm.

Spooky trail and witches village are also on site. Entry is free, and no booking is required. More information is available at: facebook.com/northwoodpumpkinpatch

Telford Exotic Zoo, Dawley, Telford, TF4 3GZ. Pumpkin picking available from October 21 to November 5 while the zoo is open.

Edible bugs, creepy crawly handling cave and talks on dangerous animals also on during the half term. Normal zoo entry prices apply, with extra costs for pumpkins. More information is available at: facebook.com/telfordzoo

Apley Farm Shop, Norton, TF11 9EF. Open from 10am until 4pm on selected dates throughout October.

Pre-booking tickets is essential, £12.50 entry for under 16s includes a pumpkin, access to the scarecrow trail and a certificate. More information and booking available at: apleyestate.co.uk

Little Wytheford Farm, Shawbury, SY4 4JW. Open Fridays from 3pm to 6pm, Saturdays and Sundays from 10am to 4pm throughout October.

Pumpkin spiced lattes and hot chocolates are available from the coffee barn. Entry must be booked in advance. Information available at: facebook.com/littlewythefordfarm

Llynclys Hall Farm Shop, Oswestry, SY10 8AD. Open from Saturday, October 7, every day from 9am to 5pm.

Midweek tickets are available for £3.50, with weekend tickets priced at £5. More information and booking available at: llynclyshall.co.uk

Magical Malpas PYO Farm, SY13 4RB. Open 10am to 4pm every Friday and weekend, and every day during half term.

The farm is also offering tractor rides and a spooky maize maze. No booking is required, more information available at: magicalmalpaspyofarm.com