All the info about SVR's Autumn Steam Gala – with two new locos to join display

The SVR has confirmed that two guest locomotives will be joining the 'superb' display at the autumn gala.
Four visiting locomotives will star alongside members of the SVR's home-fleet.
USATC No 2253 'Omaha' and LMS No 41312 are set to join the line-up of guest and home locos at the event that is taking place from September 14 – 17
It will continue the SVR's celebration of the 100th anniversary of the formation of the 'Big Four' railway companies.
Tickets and timetables for the event can be found at svr.co.uk.
More information about special appearances and the three-day itinerary can be found below.
Locos to look out for:
LNER B1 No. 61306 'Mayflower'
Bagnall No. 401 'Vulcan'
USATC S160 No. 2253 'Omaha'
LMS No. 41312
LMS No. 43106
GWR No. 4930 'Hagley Hall'
GWR No. 7714
SR No. 21C127 'Taw Valley'
BR No. 75069
Itinerary:
Thursday, September 14 – The Big Four
Mark the 100th anniversary of the 'Big Four' Grouping Act with GWR 7714, GWR 4930 'Hagley Hall', LMS 43106, LNER 61306 'Mayflower' and SR 21C127 'Taw Valley'.
Celebrate the grand-reopening of Eardington Station with shuttles between Bridgnorth and Highley.
Recreate the first train to depart from Bridgnorth in 1970 with 43106, as it hauls a 2pm departure formed of LMS carriages from Bridgnorth, calling at Eardington Station, and terminating at Hampton Loade. No. 43106 will be adorned with the 'Severn Valley Reopening Train' headboard.
Whilst the large engines haul passenger trains, GWR 7714 will work a pick-up goods between Kidderminster and Highley, with shunting demonstrations at stations to reform the wagons.
Friday, September 15 to Sunday, September 17 – The Main Event
All available engines in service: 401 'Vulcan', 2253 'Omaha', 4930 'Hagley Hall', 7714, 41312, 43106, 61306 'Mayflower', 75069 and 21C17 'Taw Valley'.
Intensive timetable operating each day with through trains, locals and goods services, as well as overnight running on Friday and Saturday.
Double-headed combinations, including; 401/41312, 401/7714, 7714/41312 and 41312/43106.
Goods trains hauled by; 401, 2253, 7714 and 41312.
Local trains stopping at Eardington Station.
Breakfast trains on Saturday and Sunday (walk up, first come first served), departing from Bridgnorth at 7.05am and Kidderminster at 9.00am.
Evening 'Pie & Mash' supper on Friday and Saturday (pre-booking available soon).
Mini beer festival at The Engine House.
Battle of Britain Memorial Flypast with a Spitfire on Saturday at 1.56pm.
Brakevan rides on Sunday between Bridgnorth and Hampton Loade (additional charge applies).
RailArt 2023 exhibition at Kidderminster Railway Museum, open 10am-5pm each day.