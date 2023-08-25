K-Pop Summer Party planned for Telford venue

Putt Putt Noodle

Putt Putt Noodle is throwing a K-Pop Summer Party on Saturday from 8pm to midnight featuring unlimited golf, DJs, a free shot and fortune cookies from which party-goers will have the chance to win a free drink or another round of golf.

Putt Putt Noodle features three nine-hole courses inspired by the cherry blossoms of Japan, crouching tigers of the Far East and the dragon symbols of Asia.

And last month, You Me Sushi, which has 20 eateries in Greater London, launched in Putt Putt Noodle Telford, its first location in Shropshire.

To celebrate Putt Putt Noodle's Asian theme, DJs at the bank holiday event will be playing K Pop tunes throughout the night. K-pop is popular music that originates in South Korea, with bands such as BTS and Blackpink who have both sold out Wembley Stadium in recent years.

Richard Beese, owner of Putt Putt Noodle, said: "This is the first time we have hosted a Summer Party at our Telford venue and we thought this would be a great opportunity to celebrate K-pop genre of music, which complements our Asian-themed golf course, our sushi menu and exciting range of cocktails.

"The event is also a great way to showcase Putt Putt Noodle as the perfect venue for a night out that delivers on fun, great tasting food and fantastic cocktails in Telford."