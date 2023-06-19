Where's Wally? He was at the soapbox derby!

The Richards Castle Soap Box Derby on Sunday will see 29 weird and wonderful contraptions race down a hilly course of about half a mile on the south Shropshire border.

Organisers say the maximum number of entries in the spectacular charity downhill event has been reached and it has been closed to new entries.

A spokesperson for the organisers say the number of entries is limited "to ensure all participants make a good number of runs down the hills and ensure sufficient spacing between descents for safety."

This year will see a good junior turn-out with karts driven by young people aged 12-16.

Team names ranging from Bugsy Boys from Somerset, Junior Dynamite from TNT in Ludlow and Screw Loose Racing from Shobdon.

The spokesperson added: "In the senior category racers have travelled from far and wide although it is good to see an increasing number of local cart entries including a team from The Boot in Orleton and two entries from Orleton Primary School, where the children assist in building the cart as part of their after-school activities.

"The course is 550m long with a descent of 50m, with parts of the course steeper than others, meaning participants can expect to reach 30-40mph.

"Soap boxes will be given the opportunity of at least three runs and will set off singly at intervals, electronically timed."

The event, which raises, up to £15,000 annually, has always supported local charities.

The soap box cap is 30 and they have seven junior four wheeler carts, 20 senior four wheel carts, one mixed adult and junior four wheel contraption. And there is one adult team in a three wheel cart.

Organisers confirmed that one of the 30 unfortunately one had to drop out yesterday and at this late stage they can't take any more as programme is printed.

There are also a number of new attractions this year, including a cocktail bar - a small local set up serving local drinks, wood-fired pizzas and a creperie as well as local Tudges sausages, a pig roast and two barista vans.

This year the three selected charities are The Kite Group at Marches Family Network, Ludlow Sight Loss and Hearing Loss Group, and Orleton Recreational Association. The motto of the soap box committee in organising the event has always been that money raised locally should be spent locally.

The Soap Box Derby takes place on the hillside above the village of Richards Castle mid-way between Leominster and Ludlow, right on the border of Herefordshire and Shropshire, with fantastic views for miles over to the Malvern Hills and beyond.

The event starts at 10am on June 25, with parking on site. Entry for spectators is £5 per adult on the gate, children under 12 are free of charge.

Pack a picnic, or enjoy sampling the local food for sale at the event and come and experience the thrill of the hill. In addition to Soap Box racing there is a range of local caterers, bouncy castles and lunch time entertainment including a banjo band, lawnmower racing, rally and car clubs and more.