Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Red Arrows to fly over the West Midlands this weekend: Where and when to view them

By Sunil MiddaBridgnorthAttractionsPublished: Comments

People in the region will get several chances to spot the famous RAF Red Arrows flying over this weekend.

The Red Arrows
The Red Arrows

The Red Arrows are set to be flying over the Black Country and Shropshire on their way to the Midlands Air Festival.

The festival is being held from Friday, June 2 to Sunday, June 4 at Ragley Hall, Park & Gardens.

The Red Arrows performing a fly over

Anyone wanting to spot the Red Arrows flying over the region will be able to do so on Friday as they fly over Severn Valley Railway at 5.28pm.

They will then be flying over Severn Valley Railway again on Saturday, at 11.58am and later in the afternoon at 2.15pm.

The Severn Valley Railway Facebook page said: "Flypast update: things just get better and better at the SVR!

The Red Arrows...

"We're getting a RAF Red Arrows flypast tomorrow at 5.28pm, then again on Saturday at 11.58am plus three flypasts by a Lancaster on Saturday at 2.15pm.

"Best place for viewing all of these will be the balcony at The Engine House, Highley."

Attractions
Entertainment
Bridgnorth
Local Hubs
News
Sunil Midda

By Sunil Midda

Trainee Reporter

Trainee digital reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News